The OTC 15U Raptors baseball team hosted its first Father's Day Tournament at beautiful Tony Kawlewski Field on Friday and Saturday.
Teams in action included Staples-Motley, Frazee, and Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton. Staple-Motley took the championship going 3-0, while the other three teams all finished 1-2.
The Raptors fell in the first game to Staples-Motley 14-6.
Conner Thompson took the loss for OTC giving up four runs on one hit, while starter Garrett Kuhn-Rice pitched 5 1/3 innings, striking out two and allowing three runs on six hits.
Soren Floden and Drew Evavold each had two hits in the game.
In the second game, OTC’s rally fell short to Frazee 12-11.
Teddy Grabe took the loss pitching three innings, striking out three and allowing eight runs on six hits.
Grabe, Floden, Eric Fick, David Patterson, Kale Misegades and Isaac Fyhrie each had a hit in the game.
In the final game, OTC topped DGF 14-4.
Kaleb Hammes got the win pitching five innings, striking out six and allowing four runs on seven hits.
Floden led the Raptors at the plate going 3-for-3.
“It was a beautiful day for baseball and a great turnout from all teams made a great tournament,” Raptors coach Evan Meece said.
The tournament moves OTC to 5-4 on the year. They will travel to Urbank next Saturday, June 26 to face league rival Parkers Prairie.
