It is that time of year when even if you are not a gardener, you might be itching to plant a few seeds. As the color green works its way back into nature’s palette and we anticipate a kaleidoscope of blossoms, the human spirit seems compelled to take part by sowing seeds to aid in the reveal of nature’s vernal. Many people will also plant seeds to yield editable sustenance: peas, beans, squash, potatoes and fresh herbs.
The Fergus Falls Public Library can aid your efforts to grow with free seeds from the seed lending library. Along with providing access to free seeds, the library has a collection of resources on saving seeds, starting seeds, growing seeds and harvesting the fruits of your labor. “Seed Saving” by Caleb Warnock and “The Manual of Seed Saving: Harvesting, Storing, and Sowing Techniques for Vegetables, Herbs, and Fruits” by Andrea Heistinger, are just two of many books the library has available on these topics.
Sowing, nurturing and harvesting are poignant reminders that from the Earth come many gifts. April 22, Earth Day, provides an opportunity for us to acknowledge and celebrate the gifts and services the Earth provides. The library will be celebrating Earth Day with several community partners. The library’s Book Bunch book club for grades 4-8 is reading “Never Say Die” by Will Hobbs. The library’s social justice book club will be reading and discussing “Eyewitness: Minnesota Voices on Climate Change” a collection of essays, poetry and art. These works were compiled by Climate Generation: A Will Steger Legacy, with editors Jothsna Harris and Kira Liu. This slim volume of 125 pages will evoke contemplation and consideration by readers. A virtual discussion will take place on Wednesday, April 21, from 6:30 – 8 p.m.
After reading “Eyewitness,” you may feel motivated to express your thoughts, feelings, or ideas surrounding the topic of climate change. The library is serving as the host location for the local Citizens’ Climate Lobby Art Show. Participants are invited to submit a literary work of 500 words or less or a visual work of art not to exceed 12-by-12-by-12 or 11-by-14. Additional details are available online and at the library.
The library has many books and DVDs about the Earth, ocean, and animals. If you have not seen the DVD series: "Blue Planet" and "Planet Earth", they are aesthetically beautiful films. A fitting work of fiction is “The Overstory” by Ricard Powers. Winner of the Pulitzer Prize for fiction in 2019, “The Overstory” is a dense and powerful read that weaves a cast of charters as intricately as a root system. The interdependency of people and planet and serendipitous encounters of well-developed characters makes this wonderful book difficult to put down.
Reading books and planting seeds have a great deal in common.
Gail Hedstrom is the director of the Fergus Falls Public Library.
