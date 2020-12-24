Greetings!
2020 is quickly drawing to a close and while it is important to acknowledge that good things happened in 2020, the year was marked by challenges and significant hardships for many. I have heard several people comment that they are really looking forward to 2021.
The new year affords each of us the opportunity to look back and reflect on the previous year.
What memories were made? Did we grow? In this instance, I am not referring to the extra pounds some of us have put on while cutting back on some of our normal activities. Rather, how did we continue to develop our own skills and abilities? How did we contribute to the well-being of our neighbors and community?
My training and expertise do not lie in the area of community development, however, I have had the opportunity to be involved in several community development efforts over the years and have acquired a few core beliefs about healthy communities along the way. What makes a healthy community? The presence of living-wage jobs, affordable housing, strong schools, availability of child care and amenities such as parks, museums and places to enjoy and appreciate the arts. Healthy communities have open, honest conversations about their challenges. They work together to harness their strengths to provide a helpful hand to those in need or spearhead new initiatives tied to community improvement.
Which brings me to the Lincoln School project. Amid the pandemic, the Fergus Falls Public School District continued to assess our strengths and weaknesses and is in the process of developing a plan moving forward that will ensure that all children reach their full potential. Part of this work involved the completion of phase one of Lincoln School, a concept that was initially developed in the spring of 2019.
We anticipate that early childhood education will be taking place in Lincoln School beginning Feb. 1. The project is a testament to a vision for early childhood education that involved repurposing an empty building. We believe the facility will soon be recognized as a key resource for our community.
Lincoln School stands to be a statewide model for early childhood services. The unique relationship between Fergus Falls Public Schools and Children’s Corner will provide wide-ranging options for our families. Lincoln School will house the Fergus Falls Public Schools’ Early Childhood and Otter preschool programs as well as Children’s Corner Learning Center child care. Extended dropoff and pickup options will be available for families. Next fall, Otter preschool will be unveiling new all-day preschool options for families as well.
In addition to the unique collaborative efforts between the Fergus Falls Public School District and Children’s Corner Learning Center, Lincoln School has the potential to house additional early childhood programming in the future and to perhaps one day serve as a learning lab for students who are interested in a career in education. Lincoln School also provides the district with an opportunity to expand services to our families. When Phase 1 of the project has been completed, a significant amount of space will still remain undeveloped. The district will continue to analyze present and future needs to determine how to best utilize that space to benefit our students and families. It is a very exciting time for our district and community!
As we close 2020 reflecting on the year that was, I cannot resist looking at the promise of 2021 for our school and community with great enthusiasm! Thanks for your continued partnership and support. Happy New Year!
Jeff Drake is the superintendent of Fergus Falls Public Schools.
