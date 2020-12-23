What makes some hunting spots so special? One morning this fall when I was out duck hunting I began to think about all the times I had stood on the same lake point, watching a decoy set bobbing in the wind.
It is not a hotspot for shooting ducks but it’s a place where we do not have to ask anyone for permission.
It is the place where some of my earliest duck hunting memories took place. I can still see my great-uncle standing on his point just 50 yards away, shooting three blue-winged teals out of the sky as they streaked over his head at mach speed.
There was the time our dad took all four of us kids out to the point. We watched our dad shoot a mixed limit of puddle ducks on the point that windy afternoon.
I thought about the time I shot my first duck on that point. My brother shot his first duck on the water with a double-barrel .410. I dropped mine with a 20-gauge single shot. A week or two later we would be moving to Nebraska where my dad had a new job and we knew we were losing out on a lot of good duck hunting.
As important as that hunt was to us, it must have been even more important to our grandpa. He was losing the close touch he had always enjoyed with his grandkids. We saw him after that but it was the one and only time we ever hunted with him. He died a few months before we moved back to Minnesota.
Standing on the point that morning as the sun was coming up another memory flashed through my mind. My brother and I were a few years older by then, hunting with our friends and it was super cold. We had to break ice to put out our decoys that morning. With the sun just climbing above the horizen a big flock of bluebills came burning into our set. It was like a dream. I can still see those bills braking right and left as we opened up with five shotguns.
I can remember the duck box we built and moved out to the tip of that point. My brother and I shot ducks out of that box until the ice took it away one spring. Later, when he was not able to make it down to the point, he sat in his van and watched us hunt it.
As the years have gone by the hunting trips have piled up and up. Yet that point, for all the times it has let us down, is still the place I like to hunt every fall. There are more than just decoys and ducks down there.
Brian Hansel is a reporter for the Daily Journal.
