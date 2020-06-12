As many of the travel restrictions are being lifted from the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be increasing traffic needs from many who are tired of being cooped up, want to get out of the house, go on vacations and just have fun again. With this in mind, here are a few suggestions to keep travelers safer on roadways.
Perhaps the most important advice is to avoid distractions, especially with your phone. We can all agree on how important our phones have become in our lives. The device can be equally dangerous with texting, social media and such. Even glancing at your phone will shift your focus from the road for five seconds. In that time your vehicle could travel the distance of a football field. A lot of problems could happen. In Minnesota, a hands-free device is not only the law, but it’s a good, safe investment that allows you to have both hands on the wheel, rather than one or more juggling a phone. Also, keep your calls short. Prolonged calls are a distraction as well.
While sharing the roads with trucks, avoid lingering in the blind spots around the truck. On the left side, from behind the driver’s door to the driver’s tire axles is a blind spot. If safe to do so increase your speed to pass the truck on the left. Make certain you can see the headlights in your rearview mirror before coming back over. Thirty feet in front of the truck is another blind spot. Proceeding to the right side is a large blind spot area encompassing three lanes of traffic where you can easily get lost. Don’t linger there. If a truck moves over to let you on, the safest move is to allow the truck to come back over to the right and then pass the truck on the left side.
The rear of the truck can also be problematic. If you can’t see the truck mirrors while driving behind it, you’re invisible to the truck driver. You could be in trouble if the truck needs to slow down or stop. Increase the following distance between you and the truck. The only part of the road you have control over is the area in front of you.
With this in mind, have a safe and enjoyable summer travel season!
Gary Schmidt is a truck driver for Cliff Viessman Inc., of Gary, South Dakota, for the last 30 years. He is also captain on the South Dakota Roadteam, a group of truck drivers who speak to groups and classrooms on sharing the road safely with trucks, for the past five years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.