After a long year, with the YMCA swim programs shut down due to the pandemic, the programming will be resumed this spring and summer. There is swimming for everyone, babies to senior citizens. Here is a listing of them - and it is extensive. To reach the front desk about any of the programs call 218-739-4489.
Swim staff jobs available
First off, the Y is rebuilding the swim staff. Swimmers ages 15 and older are invited to take the upcoming lifeguard waterfront training and/or the water safety instructor course to be eligible for lifeguard and swim instructor positions.
The prerequisites for taking the lifeguard course are passing physical and written exams. The physical exam requires swimming 550 yards without stopping, then diving underwater 12 feet to retrieve a brick, and swimming back with the brick - all in one minute and 20 seconds. Two other requirements are the ability to tread water for two minutes and retrieving several diving rings from shallow water without coming up for air. American Red Cross lifeguard instructors from the Y give the test in the Kennedy pool. The physical prerequisites do not apply to the swim instructor course.
The lifeguard course will be taught by Amanda Thormodson. Dates for the sessions are May 11,13,14,15 and 16. The water safety instructor course will be taught by Pat Putz and held at the YMCA pool. Contact Mary Matteson (218-998-0544 ext 9200) at Fergus Falls Community Education for more information and to enroll.
This opportunity to qualify for employment at the YMCA is made possible by the strong connection it has with Fergus Falls Public Schools Community Education.
Swimming for fun
Pebble Beach will be open, again with lifeguarding provided by the Y. There will be at least two lifeguards present June 12 to Aug. 21, seven days a week, hours to be announced.
There are now two open swim sessions, by reservation, for up to 20 people on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 4 to 5:15 p.m. Reservations can be made on the new YMCA mobile app or by calling the front desk.
Lessons at the lakes
What a delight to it must be for children and youth be thinking about going to the lake for swimming lessons this summer! Lessons for children and youth ages 5 and older will be held at the following locations:
• Otter Tail Lake at Amor Park; July 5 - 9, and 12 -16 (offered through Battle Lake Community Education).
• Elk Lake and Fairhaven Lake: July 12 - 22 (offered through West Central Community Education).
• West Battle Lake across from Lions Park in Battle Lake: July 12 – 23 and 26-30 (offered through Battle Lake Community Education).
• Pebble Lake at Fergus Falls: Aug. 9 – 13.
Lessons in the pools
Now, with ice still on some lakes, lessons are offered at the Y pool through May. There are classes for those from 6 months of age to teens.
Financial support for lessons
For the fourth year in a row, the Y has applied for and received the Y-USA Swim grant. The grant provides financial support for swimming lessons to families with low income and families who identify as needing financial support to enroll their children in lessons. The support provided consists of one free lesson per person per year. Applications will be taken starting in April with forms available at the front desk.
In addition, YMCA offers financial assistance for membership and programs including swimming lessons and youth sports. Recipients of such assistance are eligible for up to 50% off registration fees.
Swimming for fitness
Water fitness classes have resumed. Early bird water fitness meets 8:15-9 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Aqua Fun and Fit meets 9:30-10:15 a.m. the same days. There are two Aqua Energy Water Fitness classes, one meeting Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:45-10:30 a.m. and the other on Mondays and Wednesdays from 5:45-6:30 p.m. For more information and to register for classes call the Y.
Lap swimming, 45 minute sessions, are available by reservation. Times are 6-8 a.m., and 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. To make a reservation use the Y’s mobile app or call.
Y’s Folks
The Y’s Folks board will meet at the Y on April 13 to work on postpandemic reorganization. The goal of supporting the YMCA remains their primary purpose.
Mary Worner is a past president of Y’s Folks.
