Minnesota DNR fisheries biologists are wrapping up the final drafts of the lake survey reports and lake management plans for 10 lakes test-netting assessments were conducted last summer. Lake surveys (fish population assessments) are the foundation of the DNR’s lake management program. They are needed to collect biological information concerning habitat, water quality, and fish population characteristics. Data collected from lake surveys allows fisheries biologists to develop lake-specific management plans, evaluate management techniques, such as stocking and harvest regulations, and help monitor long-term changes or trends in aquatic environments.
Lake surveys are composed of three sampling methods. Water quality, gillnetting, and trap-netting. The water quality component consists of a secchi disk reading to measure water clarity, and a dissolved oxygen profile. The gillnetting component uses gill nets to sample fish species that inhabit deeper water away from shoreline areas. Gillnets are important for collecting population data on gamefish species such as walleye, northern pike and yellow perch. The trapnetting component uses trapnets to sample fish species that use shoreline related habitats such as bass, bluegills and crappies.
Data is collected from individual fish that are captured during the lake survey. This includes lengths, weights and aging structures such as scales, otoliths (inner ear bone) and cleithrums (jawbone). This winter, DNR fisheries biologists used this data to analyze the fish population characteristics for each lake that was surveyed. Population characteristics that are analyzed include abundance, size structure, reproduction, growth rates, survival and age distributions.
Biologists use this information to prepare a lake survey report for each lake. These reports contain a detailed analysis for each species sampled during the lake survey. Biologists also use this data to revise the lake management plan for each lake. Management plans include specific fisheries methods that the DNR will use to manage each individual lake such as fish stocking (which species, how many and what size), harvest regulations, habitat enhancement and creel surveys.
Lakes that were surveyed last summer include Adley, Franklin, Little McDonald, North Turtle, Paul, South Ten Mile, Pickerel, Big Pine, Clitherall and West Battle. Lake survey reports for these lakes will be available on the Minnesota DNR website this spring.
For questions or comments concerning local fisheries resources, contact MN DNR Fisheries at 218-671-7931 or email at fergusfalls.fisheries@state.mn.us.
Steve Kubeny is a Fish and Wildlife fisheries specialist for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.