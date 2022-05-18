Communities must stop applying for these grants

Are you aware that Otter Tail County (OTC) Commissioners are considering a “5-Year Public Housing Agency Plan” (PHA) that would impact OTC private property rights and destroy local rule? Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing (AFFA) will hand-over control to housing and development (HUD) regarding where/how a community builds homes and who lives there. Their document is located on the OTCMN website: https://ottertailcountymn.us/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/Revision-to-5-Year-Plan-3.30.2022.pdf.
This plan would dissolve HRA and transfer its assets, obligations, Public Housing Choice voucher program and capital fund program to OTC Community Development Agency by Jan 2023. HUD grants come with strings attached and unintended consequences! This centralized rule will destroy local rule and enforce the UN Agenda 21 (aka 2030) , a comprehensive blueprint for “sustainability” and “equity.”
Please read the above referenced PHA document and watch the video: Tom DeWeese: “HUD’s AFFH Will Destroy Your Neighborhood.
Public comments end at 3 p.m. May 19. Comments may be directed to Barbara Dacy — 218-998-8731 or at bdacy@co.ottertail.mn.us.
Your presence is essential at the public meeting on May 19, 2:30 p.m. at the Government Service Center, 500 West Fir Avenue, Fergus Falls. Your input is needed regarding a plan that will significantly affect your private property rights and destroy local rule in your town.
Allowing critical decisions to pass into the hands of those who ultimately are not locally elected and accountable is not acceptable!
