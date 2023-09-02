Last November, the voters said “YES, we want a community pool in Roosevelt Park!” With the acceptance of the contractor (Tradesmen Construction, Inc. of Alexandria) that reality is getting closer by the day. The first thing we are asked – WHEN will the pool be ready? The pool is tentatively opening in summer 2025. There is a lot that will happen before then, be sure to watch for updates on our city projects page of the web site. Tradesmen Construction will develop a timeline based on availability of workers, materials and considering our seasons.
The pool will have two “curly slides” and a zero-depth entry for the smallest kids. Several slides, spinners, splashers, buckets, sprayers, etc. will be scattered throughout the pool. The four-lane lap pool has a climbing wall that juts out over the water. ADA lifting devices will also be installed along the pool sides to accommodate individuals with physical disability needs.
The bath house will be the business end of the pool. Admission area, changing rooms, locker area, concessions, staff room and equipment spaces will be located there. On the pool deck will be tables, chairs and shade structures.
We will involve the public – especially kids – in selecting the colors of the slides. (Color choice does not impact the project cost). The architects will narrow it down and we’ll work through our partners at the Fergus Falls Public Library, schools, YMCA to hear from pool users. Additionally, the community task force members are having a thoughtful and strategic conversation about what to name the pool. We feel strongly that it should include the name “Fergus Falls.” That helps visitors know what town the pool is in.
There are several elements currently in Roosevelt Park that will stay there – the skateboard park and the two WPA shelters. The footprint of the pool is designed to maximize the preservation of as many oak trees as possible. Still, many will be removed. Fergus Falls annually plants more than 100 trees and we will continue to replenish this resource throughout the city. Much of the playground equipment is being moved to Van Dyke Park (near the museum) and the Kiwanis Otter Riser picnic shelter will be moved to the Higgins Dog Park. There will be no impact to the sledding hill only during particular items of work however, it will be restored to as is.
The admission/pricing structure is being determined as we have estimated expenses of operations, too. After offsetting revenue, the annual operations cost to the city is estimated to be $130,000. The half-percent sales tax increase will be implemented in Fergus Falls beginning Oct. 1. The city is allowed to collect that until Dec. 31, 2037, or until enough money has been collected to repay the bonds. This same funding mechanism was also used for the voter-approved library renovation and the community arena project.
For more information about this and other city projects, please visit our website. In the words of one of the task force members, “this project meets our mission of creating an aquatics facility that promotes health, vibrancy, and inclusion that is accessible to all ages and abilities. Thank you.”
