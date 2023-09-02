Last November, the voters said “YES, we want a community pool in Roosevelt Park!” With the acceptance of the contractor (Tradesmen Construction, Inc. of Alexandria) that reality is getting closer by the day. The first thing we are asked – WHEN will the pool be ready? The pool is tentatively opening in summer 2025. There is a lot that will happen before then, be sure to watch for updates on our city projects page of the web site. Tradesmen Construction will develop a timeline based on availability of workers, materials and considering our seasons.



