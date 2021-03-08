When I lived on my Pennsylvania farm, I attended the Friedens Lutheran Church in nearby Hegins. In the 1990s the congregation was raising money to install an elevator in the church, so older people could more easily access the sanctuary. I came up with an idea for raising money that was my cup of tea. I had not directed any plays since I left the classroom in 1975, and quite frankly, I missed it. So I presented the idea of doing community theater as a means of raising money for the church building fund. It went over well with the church folks, and thus began the adventures of The Friedens Lutheran Players.
The first play I wrote and directed for the church folks was titled, “It Happened in Hegins,” and it was an immediate hit. It was an old-fashioned mellerdrammer featuring Sir Norman, a conniving villain, who used his superficial knowledge of Shakespeare to impress these country folks. Guess who played the part? Yes, the writer/director shamefully cast himself in the lead role. But looking back, I think my being part of the cast drew us all closer together. Actors and director were all in the same boat.
So this phony, Sir Norman, comes to town, shows up at the local restaurant and immediately tries to impress the cute waitress. When that doesn’t work, he goes after the girl’s mother and finally he tries to purloin their family farm. It was a wonderful cast, who stayed with me to produce four plays, two video documentaries, and two feature length movies, including the sequel, “It Happened in Hegins, the Movie.” Yes, Sir Norman breaks out of jail, disguises himself, and returns to terrorize the town again.
We videotaped these productions, I edited them for VCR tapes, and my good friend Lee Kiefer sold them at his store, Kiefer’s Feed Mill. All those efforts raised about 30,000 bucks for the Friedens Church Building Fund. I feel good about donating my time to this effort.
Lee Kiefer’s Feed Mill was noted for being the center of local gossip, so one of the plays we did was titled, “Kiefer’s Rumor Mill,” with Lee in the title role. I asked Lee to email me some comments on being in all those productions we did. He wrote, “I had never had any experience performing in a play in high school or anywhere in my life. When Ozzie asked me about being in that first play, I thought there is no way I can do that. When I saw the script and realized I had to memorize all those lines, I thought no way! If I go to the store for more than two items, I need a note.
“After much encouragement I agreed. It was a difficult process; however, with Ozzie’s guidance and a lot of help from other cast members, it started to come together. I was working full time and going through some personal problems which made it more difficult. As I look back, it was a good diversion. As we continued to practice, I got more confident that I would be able to do it. Soon I was thinking — I want to surprise people with what I could do. On opening night when I saw the audience reaction, I was very proud of my accomplishment. Participating in the plays gave me more self confidence. It provided a whole new dimension to my life. Now when I watch a performance on stage or TV, I have a new perspective and respect for the performers.”
I asked Lee about how those plays added value to the community. He stated, “Beyond the funds we raised for our church, which were much appreciated and needed, we provided a family entertainment enjoyed by all ages and brought great pride in our community. People are still talking about the great plays we produced. They enjoyed seeing their friends and family doing something they never thought was possible.”
Lee added, “Another comment I want to make is the camaraderie that developed in the cast. We were all friends before, but we developed a whole new appreciation for each other. We had a new dimension of friendship. It was an experience none of us will forget.”
Well said, Lee, and I’m happy to have been a part of this effort. I am proud of my actors, who exemplified the value of pitching in to help the whole community.
Ozzie Tollefson is the author of “Mr. Teacher” and lives near Phelps Mill.
