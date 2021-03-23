Well, I have been getting up at 4 a.m. almost every day for the past month. It is weird but a switch turned on inside me that will not allow me to sleep past 5 a.m. The crazy thing is I actually find myself waking up at 3:56 a.m. or sometime like that and beating my 4 a.m. alarm.
I typically get up, shower, go workout, come back home, shower again and hang out with my family until I take my children to school. The process repeats itself five days a week and on weekends it changes just slightly.
This got me to thinking about the younger version of myself. The one that I keep chasing in the weight room, the one that can eat an entire large pizza and not gain weight, the one that “never had enough time to get things done.” That guy would wake up at 7 a.m. and go about his day before he called it quits at midnight or later.
My wife and I have had multiple discussions about single, childless people in their 20s remarking that they “don’t have enough time” or are “so busy.” The question we kept asking is “busy doing what?” We really aren’t trying to judge those people (we were those people at one point after all), but it is hilarious how much perspective changes when you become older.
As my current situation stands, I feel like I get more done between 4-8 a.m. than my younger self got done between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. I wanted to get my workout done in the early morning. That want became a habit and that habit became a way of life. The younger version of myself would love the idea of working out in the morning to have all afternoon to do fun things, but the desire and drive were not there.
My younger self cared more about lounging around the apartment or house, socializing with friends and occasionally worrying about his fitness. If I wasn’t working or at the gym, I was busy watching TV or playing video games until my wife and I decided if we were going to go out that night or stay in. With nothing pressing in our lives, it sure seemed like we just “never had enough time” to do what we really wanted to do.
Although I still play video games and watch TV, I don’t find myself indulging in those quite as frequently. I try to enjoy conversations with my son, daughter and wife. Since both kids are in school, I have about five hours a day to talk with them and see what they are up to, while my wife isn’t someone who stays up too late, I have maybe an hour later to talk to her. I cram every ounce of effort into the day in order to not miss out on things.
Currently, I don’t feel that busy. I think that I have found ways to manage the workload that has been there since I was in my 20s and found a way to get more out of the day. Yes, I do go to bed earlier than I ever used to but I realize that staying up late didn’t allow me to spend time doing things I am passionate about.
I guess the version of myself in his 20s would be upset about this. “You don’t do as much as you used to on weekends” or “you don’t hang out with your friends as much as you used to,” I hear him say. But this is the same person that “didn’t have enough time” to do things that he enjoyed (yet, still did a ton of things).
So, despite the change of sleep schedule, I am happier than my younger self. While the vegging out and lack of responsibility was fun, I think the growth and leadership that I have now is something that my younger version wanted all along.
Why even do brackets?
Although I may have covered this in a column before, I thought I would give my two cents on the NCAA men’s basketball bracket.
First, after only half of the final 32 teams played my bracket is toast. Nope, didn’t pick that upset or that upset or pick that No. 9 seed to beat that No. 8 seed. At the end of the day, it is just a mess.
Secondly, I do believe that you should fill out a bracket at work or with a large group of friends. This helps to build camaraderie and allows you to have a shared interest with a large group. I will say that if the price is too high, don’t do it.
Lastly, I think it is just fun. Everyone says “I don’t know anything about NCAA basketball,” but that is why it is fun, no one knows anything about it. One year our bracket winner picked teams based on if they would win in an actual fight, another won based on what team color they liked.
It is all a crapshoot anyway, so have fun with it and have fun with your co-workers, friends or family.
Zach Stich is the managing editor at the Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
