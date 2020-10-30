I really would like to write about something besides coronavirus and the election. But who are we kidding with one long weekend to go?
I really enjoyed the ad featuring Minnesota’s four last governors — Tim Walz, Tim Pawlenty, Mark Dayton and Jesse Ventura — telling residents to vote, and then be patient and civil while all of the votes are counted. A lot of people like to compare Trump to Ventura, but in my opinion, it’s a bunch of hooey.
Ventura wasn’t perfect — being on the golf course one instance when he should have been at a meeting comes to mind. But looking back, he really did do a respectable job as governor. Ventura was what Trump supporters hoped Trump would be. He also wasn’t a con man who set up an entirely new media system designed to convince his supporters that bald-faced lies were true.
I’m also really confused about what the “high-brow” argument is in a federal court ruling against a state rule that would count mail-in ballots received after election day. Why is it, again, that we don’t want every citizen in this country to vote? Considering the election results are all but assured to not be finalized for weeks, why wouldn’t we count all the ballots we can?
Trump said in August that he opposed postal service funding because he didn’t want it used for mail-in ballots. Who in their rational mind would not want to support mail-in ballots this year? I don’t want my 75-year-old father to be going to a polling place because, if he gets COVID-19, he is at a high risk of dying. There are millions like him.
We should have been sinking as many resources as possible to the postal service this year to deliver the ballots as quickly as possible. We also should have extended the deadline to allow more time for ballots to be received.
In fact, we should have used our abundant technology to give more voting access to citizens. If foreign governments weren’t messing with our elections via the internet, my idea would be to allow people to vote online, and give them a one-month window to do so.
Why would Trump and the Republicans be against such things? Voter fraud, you ask? They know very well voter fraud is extremely rare in this country. They use the voter fraud argument because they want their supporters to believe it. They want their supporters to believe it because they don’t want them to believe they are trying to suppress the vote.
So I ask you this question: Is Trump really that wonderful that it is worth trying to prevent ballots from being counted to ensure his victory? Really? For a party that likes to call liberals anti-Americans, I can’t imagine anything more anti-American.
By the way, I already voted in person. I wasn’t going to take any chances.
• • •
If there was one bright spot on the ballot this year, it was the fact that Fergus Falls and the surrounding area will be injecting youth into the Minnesota House this year.
District 8A DFL candidate Brittany Johnson and Republican candidate Jordan Rasmussen are both in their late-20s. Whoever wins will certainly have some growing to do at the Capitol. But I also feel like they will better the changing values in our state, and better represent the future.
To put it more bluntly, we’ve had enough old white men represent our government for many lifetimes. Let’s give the youth a chance to show what they can do.
Joel Myhre is a Fergus Falls resident.
