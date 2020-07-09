There is an elephant in the room that I can no longer ignore: Donald Trump. And he is one big elephant.
My opinion of Trump is that he has been the most incompetent president this nation has ever had. It’s almost as if he is doing an experiment to determine how obnoxious and irresponsible he can behave and still get away with it.
If that is the case, clearly, his experiment is working. Despite Trump saying that using a syringe to inject Clorox wipe juice into your body will help battle the coronavirus, 36% of Americans believe Trump is trustworthy regarding the coronavirus, according to a poll in May of 2020.
I understand that a chunk of Trump’s vote came as a vote against Hillary Clinton. Clearly, the Republican scorn for Clinton was massive in 2016. It was a mistake for the Democrats to nominate her. And I have heard a good share of people in Fergus Falls who have said they voted against Hillary, but they certainly don’t like what Trump has done either.
I also get the idea that politics have become a professional sport. When Randy Moss was playing for the Vikings, I didn’t really care whether he was a good person or not. As long as he caught lots of passes, scored lots of touchdowns and helped the Vikings win, his conduct off the field was irrelevant to me.
I’m assuming there are a good share of Trump supporters who believe reelecting him will mean the following:
• More conservative judges will be appointed to the point where Roe vs. Wade is overturned and abortions become illegal again.
• Guns won’t be further regulated.
• Taxes won’t be increased.
• No new regulations against businesses will be enacted, and many will be removed.
• Immigrants will be further restricted from coming into the United States.
• Restrictions due to the coronavirus will be lifted immediately.
In other words, policies that favor those issues are the points, touchdowns and wins that Republicans hope to receive by leaving Trump in office. I certainly don’t agree with many of their stances. I also think it’s a high cost to bear to leave the most incompetent president in history in office for the sake of these stances. But at least it’s a logical approach.
Maybe, among the 36% who said they trust Trump on coronavirus issues, there are a chunk who are lying, and don’t really trust Trump, but fall under the “Trump’s on our team” category.
But that isn’t likely to account for all of them. I really think that, when exhaustive research by the major media outlets find that Trump is averaging nearly 24 lies per day, there are a large portion of his supporters who believe the media outlets are the ones doing the lying, that they are the “fake news,” they are lying through their teeth in an effort to get him out of office.
As a former journalist, that baffles, hurts and angers me.
When I pursued journalism in college 30 years ago, my goal was to make it to a major metropolitan newspaper — the New York Times, the Washington Post, the Minneapolis Star Tribune. Those were the newspapers doing the great journalism. Reporters spent years perfecting their craft, and their craft was doing countless interviews, document reviews and fact checking to report the truth.
Frankly, those newspapers are still doing that work, and they are still reporting the truth. The problem is, in the 30 years since pursuing journalism, the internet has given everyone who hasn’t put in years of seasoning into finding the truth an audience as well. And they don’t bother to interview multiple sources, review documents and check facts. They just spew out any old rumor they have heard.
When I was a reporter, there were countless rumors I had heard in Fergus Falls. But we didn’t report them, because we checked the facts and found the rumor to be false.
The national media has been called the “liberal media elite.” And I understand how they are able to frame news stories in a way that favors liberals. For example, if 1 in 1 million people are affected negatively by a particular policy, they will find and interview that one person and give them ample airtime. You could say they are favoring one side of the story over another. But to say they are lying and creating “fake news” is simply false.
When Ronald Reagan and both George Bushes were in office, Democrats and Republicans argued over the facts. We are no longer doing that anymore.
Frankly, I wish the Democrats would have nominated a Republican to run against Trump.
Let’s just get rid of him.
Joel Myhre is a Fergus Falls resident.
