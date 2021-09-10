The story of Gus Comstock never grows old, at least for me and Otter Tail County Historical Society Executive Director Chris Schuelke.
On Jan. 11, 1927, Fergus Falls resident Comstock set a world record by drinking 85 cups of coffee. He set the record in a time span of six hours and 30 minutes at the Kaddatz Hotel on Lincoln Avenue in downtown Fergus Falls. This broke the old record of 71 cups of coffee consumed by a resident of Amarillo, Texas.
Using regular restaurant coffee in 8-ounce cups, Gus downed 15 cups in the first hour starting at 7 a.m. For each cup consumed, a slip of paper was placed in a sealed box.
Later in the day a physician checked out Gus. The doctor found almost everything okay, other than a slight increase in temperature for Gus.
The Daily Journal, after Gus set the world’s record, published the following words of praise.
“Fergus Falls native Gus Comstock achieved a level of fame unequaled in the history of Otter Tail County. What he did required a degree of endurance other people can only dream about.”
The World War I veteran, who ran a shoe business and sold ice cream at county fairs, was the toast of the town. His accomplishment was also carried in newspapers all across the United States.
I have read various accounts of this world record over the years, but have never found out how many trips Gus made to the restroom during his record-making coffee drinking at the Kaddatz Hotel in downtown Fergus Falls.
The record defined “Guzzling Gus” for the rest of his life and became part of java lore.
Comstock was close to 60 years old when he died at the state veterans’ home, Minneapolis, in 1955.
My thoughts about 9-11
Over the past 20 years I have thought about, in my words, a conundrum.
Of the 19 hijackers who were responsible for taking the lives of close to 3,000 Americans on Sept. 11, 2001, there were 15 of them who came from the country of Saudi Arabia. That country was, and still is, considered an ally of the United States.
All of the hijackers were affiliated with the militant Islamist group al-Qaeda. Based on evidence, authorities in the United States quickly determined that Osama bin Laden and his al-Qaeda organization were solely responsible for the attacks.
President George W. Bush demanded that the Taliban, back then the de facto rulers of Afghanistan and allies of al-Qaeda, hand over bin Laden. The Taliban’s refusal led to Operation Enduring Freedom, with U.S. forces entering Afghanistan.
Osama bin Laden was killed by American forces in May 2011, in nearby Pakistan.
To this day there still are unanswered questions about Saudi-sponsored financial links to al-Qaeda. This is due, in part, to the fact that the Royal Family of Saudi Arabia has remained immune from lawsuits in U.S. courts, even lawsuits from family members who lost loved ones in the 9/11 attacks.
In 2018, Saudi dissident and Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi was killed by agents of the Saudi government in Istanbul, Turkey. The Saudi government then engaged in an extensive effort of covering up the killing. Five men eventually sentenced to death by the Saudi government were described as “foot soldiers” in the killing.
Turkish officials released evidence that the journalist, Khashoggi, had been assassinated on orders from Mohammed bin Salman, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia.
United Nations officials said the Saudi verdict was a mockery because the masterminds of the killing of the journalist “have barely been touched by the investigation.”
Saudi Arabia is a large purchaser of U.S. military equipment. Current sales transactions between the United States and Saudi Arabia are close to $100 billion.
What is the real nature of the U.S. relationship with the Saudi Royal Family? Are they really our ally?
