Congratulations Dave and Bonnie Jennen on being awarded the Young Eagles Leadership Award. I am well aware of this award and you have certainly earned every aspect of this recognition. Having grown up myself at Einar Michelson Field, Fergus Falls (KFFM), and belonging to the Civil Air Patrol. I can attest to the importance of leaders like yourself to educate and mentor our young aviators.
It takes a lot of time, effort and finances to accomplish what both of you have done. Because of your expertise and dedication, a number of your students will find a path to a rewarding career in aviation.
On a personal note I always enjoy when I return to Fergus for my class reunions and that you take me up for a guided tour of the area in your Skyhawk. I really appreciate any chance to fly with you. Thanks so much.
Philip R. Aune
West Hills, California
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.