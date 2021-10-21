Many Fergus Falls High School (FFHS) grads, while looking back on their grade school days in the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s, have good memories of the late physical education teacher Fran Conito.
Pete Ellingson, a 1965 FFHS grad, says he always admired Conito who not only was his grade school physical education teacher but who also served as Athletic Park coordinator.
“Fran always wanted to make sure we had the right size football helmets, shoes and suits,” he said. “He was a big talker and very friendly guy.”
One time in sixth grade Pete intercepted a pass while playing defensive end for his Cleveland grade school team.
“Fran cheered more than anyone after I ran it back for a TD,” Pete said.
“That was the kind of man he was, always patting you on the back and saying ‘That a boy’ and that was really appreciated by us kids.”
Bob Drechsel, a member of the FFHS Class of 1967, recalls Conito as the phy ed instructor at the old Lincoln School on North Union Avenue.
“Fran, along with music teacher Bernice Roysland, were among the teachers who made Lincoln School a warm and supportive environment,” Drechsel said.
He recalls the huge asphalt playground surrounding Lincoln School on three sides. Playground equipment took up about half of the grounds. There was room for kickball and other games on the rest of the grounds.
Conito is also remembered for his love of bowling and church league softball.
He’ll be remembered, most of all, for his love of kids in the Fergus Falls Public Schools system.
Fall hunting, memories abound
The fall hunting season is here, and so are the many memories of hunting from bygone years.
For me I think back to many great pheasant hunting days east of Breckenridge, near the town of Everdell in the mid-1960s
That’s where the Otter Tail River borders farmland where I hunted. The river flows westward toward Breckenridge-Wahpeton to form the Red River of the North.
I hunted on land owned by Earl and Bessie Sharp, the parents of Gene Sharp Mjelde who was married to my cousin, Sonny Mjelde.
I hunted alone on many weekdays after school. The real joy was on Sunday while hunting near the farmstead with Sonny and other relatives.
After an afternoon of Sunday pheasant hunting, we had the pleasure of partaking of Grandma Sharp’s evening meal.
Bessie often made her signature dinners for hunters, roast pheasant in cream sauce or roast beef. There was also mashed potatoes and gravy along with fresh green-dilled beans from her garden.
She always had at least two kinds of homemade pies, served in hearty portions with her homemade ice cream for dessert.
To say a good time was had by all would be an understatement.
Don’t rush to judge others
New research in 2021 shows that the majority of Americans do not have consistently conservative or liberal views. They believe that their representatives in government should meet halfway to resolve contentious disputes.
“Political discussion can be thoughtful and informative by following basic rules of civility,” said an employee of the Pew Research Center. “Debates about who is right and who is wrong can produce hostile relationships.”
The Pew Research Center is strictly neutral. Its employees do not make policy recommendations.
They point out that discussions between family members and friends should not be about winning debates or converting people to your position. Rather, these discussions should be about learning each other’s political beliefs and respecting their points of view.
“Discussion in which both sides learn from each other, while broadening their understanding of issues, is healthy,” emphasizes Pew Research executives.