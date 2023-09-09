Ask baby boomers about former teachers who were confidence boosters and the late Fergus Falls physical education instructor Fran Conito often comes to mind.
As a kid growing up in Fergus Falls, Pete Ellingson, 1965 FFHS graduate, says he always admired Conito, his grade school physical education teacher who also served as Athletic Park coordinator.
“Fran always wanted to make sure we had the right size football helmets, shoes and suits,” he said. “He was a big talker and a very friendly guy.”
One time in sixth grade Pete intercepted a pass while playing defensive end for his
Cleveland grade school team.
“Fran cheered more than anyone after I ran it back for a TD,” Pete said.
“That was the kind of man he was, always patting you on the back and saying ‘that a boy’
which was really appreciated by us kids.”
“Fran was a great man who really encouraged physical fitness,” says Jim Welander, another member of the FFHS Class of 1965. “I always looked forward to seeing him. He took a personal interest in every student and truly was a caring person.”
Conito was a buddy of Jim Buckley, Welander’s uncle.
“Fran's most unique feature was his voice,” said Welander. “No one else sounded like Fran.”
Joining Conito as a physical education instructor, in 1972, was Terry Harrington. Conito, later on, left some big shoes to fill but Harrington met the challenge and was an outstanding teacher and coach until his retirement.
Conito, following his passing, was among 24 charter members of the Fergus Falls Sports Hall of Fame in 1986. Close to 230 people attended this first hall of fame induction ceremony at the old Holiday Inn on the west side of Fergus Falls.
County government tackles key issues
In 2022 Otter Tail County’s five county commissioners, knowing that access to quality and affordable child care is needed for people who live and work in our region, started a child care grant program in coordination with the state of Minnesota.
The program is intended to support child care program needs for existing, new and expanding providers in Otter Tail County. To date, more than $150,000 has been awarded to 25 child care providers and centers in Otter Tail County.
“We as a county board take pride in getting things done,” said County Commissioner Kurt Mortenson to me during a conversation at this year’s West Otter Tail County Fair in Fergus Falls.
Mortenson, who lives in rural Underwood, joins the other four county commissioners (chairperson Wayne Johnson of Pelican Rapids, Dan Bucholz of Perham, Bob Lahman of Parkers Prairie and Lee Rogness of Fergus Falls) in stressing that child care is a workforce need.
In addition, the five county commissioners see the need to keep children safe and provide quality early childhood experiences.
Here in Otter Tail County we are fortunate to have a nonpartisan, five-person county board of commissioners that also makes decisions on issues such as road and bridge improvements, housing assistance, development of lake improvement districts, ways to create jobs and enhancements of county parks such as Phelps Mill.
Debates take place in a friendly manner prior to voting on particular issues. Most often the votes reflect on what’s best for the well-being of county residents.
If new taxes are needed, the county board first holds public evening meetings throughout the county to gain resident feedback. A few years ago county residents gave strong support for commissioners to enact a county half-cent sales tax to help address road and bridge maintenance.
We commend not only the county board but also the city councils, township boards and school boards in our area. They also work in a nonpartisan environment.
Lawmakers in St. Paul and Washington, D.C. could learn from local government proceedings here in Otter Tail County, where we focus on the issues and not on political discord.