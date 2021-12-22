The chill in the air didn’t dissuade the community from attending the Fergus Falls Christmas tree lighting festival. As hundreds gathered, pockets of families, friends and neighbors dotted the landscape catching up on news and wishing one another happy holidays. The event served as a reminder of what it means to live in a small town — to be part of a caring community. As the tree was lit, music played and the sky exploded with a dazzling display of fireworks. I found myself marveling at the beauty of it all. It is hard to imagine anyone leaving the event who was not filled with the holiday spirit.
With the exception of a year living a block off Superior Street in Duluth while attending graduate school and a year residing in Yakima, Washington, I have spent my entire life in small towns. There is something about the lifestyle that cannot be replicated in an urban, suburban or bedroom community. I enjoy running into folks I know while shopping. It is reassuring that business transactions are with people who care about my family. When a family needs a helping hand, small towns routinely rally to the cause.
The last few weeks have certainly been a highlight reel of small town living. If you are a fan of music, you had the opportunity to attend outstanding vocal and instrumental performances at Kennedy Secondary School, M State and A Center for the Arts. If you prefer visual arts, a visit to the Kaddatz Art Gallery is at your “Beck” and call. Families searching for an activity, out of the weather, need look no further than Otter Cove and the Otter Tail County Historical Museum. They offer something of interest for anyone. To add to the variety, there is always a movie at the theater or a visit to the bowling alley.
If your interests lean more toward sports, the options are bountiful. You can root for the Otters at one of our home events. On any given night, you may be able to catch gymnastics, swimming, basketball, wrestling and hockey. We also have athletes participating in cross-country skiing – although it may be a little more challenging as a spectator event. If you prefer not to venture out of the house, many events are offered via livestream. There is no charge. Interested in college athletics? You need look no further than the M State Spartans.
As far as outdoor activities are concerned, we could hardly be more fortunate. Winter months offer opportunities to go ice fishing, skiing, ice skating, sledding, snowshoeing and snowmobiling. Personally, I find driving in the countryside while heavy frost remains clinging to the trees to be one of the most beautiful and serene experiences in nature.
If you want to shop, you can find virtually anything you might need from our own local merchants. As for dining, a host of choices await that can satisfy the most discriminating palate. A wide array of services to meet our health and wellness needs are available as well. Our community doesn’t lack amenities. Fergus Falls is a great place to live.
The holidays are a joyful time. Hopefully, as we recount our many blessings, we also look with care and compassion to those who may be struggling. While the holidays typically bring friends and family together, the season can also punctuate feelings of loneliness and loss. While most of us have far more than what we need, that is not the reality for everyone.
If I could ask a special favor of the community this season it would be to connect with our children. Turn the televisions and cellphones off. Talk with one another, play a board game or cards, do a craft project, go for a walk or just hang out together. Include a hug and be mindful that in a society with much focus on consumerism, our most precious gift to one another is our time. Many of our students are struggling. They need connection and they need caring, nurturing relationships within the community. The more the better. You make a difference.
One of the most endearing aspects of small towns is their ability to look after one another. On behalf of the Fergus Falls Public School District, happy holidays and may 2022 be a year filled with peace, goodwill and gratitude.