Connecting the east side of Fergus Falls

Is it time for the city of Fergus Falls, in cooperation with Otter Tail County, the Fish and Game Club and Ottertail Power to begin planning a new east city limits highway and trail that would go from State Highway 210 and County Road 29 intersection near the rental store, to water plant road at County Highway 1 near Lakeway Market?
Currently, there is no convenient highway connecting 210 and 1, on the east city limits.
The advantages for the county seat of Otter Tail County to have this highway/trail are many.
Timely for first responders
Truck traffic averted from using downtown streets
Convenient for eastern OTC residents to get to the Government Services Center, YMCA, nursing homes, etc.
The trail alongside the new highway would connect the Hoot Lake trail to the Central Lakes trail.
Convenient for the folks living in the Hoot Lake and Sophus Anderson areas to access the business’s and recreational opportunities on the southeast side of town.
Creation of a park and interpretive center near the new bridge at the site of the former power plant site, which would feature the past, present and future of electrical generation.
It is time to consider this new highway and trail as Fergus Falls, the county seat of OTC hopes to grow and improve its quality of life.
This is a great time to play and make room for the new highway/trail while Ottertail Power is planning their new solar panel farm.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone