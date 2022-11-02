The fall leaves glisten – reflective upon the lake this crisp morning. Being tucked away in the stillness awaiting that which is to come – the momentary pause breathes life.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?