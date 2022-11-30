Marijuana, hemp, CBD, THC ... I have quickly learned that there is still a lot of misunderstanding and confusion surrounding these terms and cannabis in general. Truthfully, until I started diving into research for previous articles, I was unaware of the distinctions.
Here is the most basic descriptions that I can muster.
Cannabis is the umbrella term for the plant that encompasses marijuana, hemp, CBD and THC.
Cannabis plants are either marijuana plants and there are hemp plants. What's the difference? The level of THC content in the plant. Marijuana plants have higher THC content than hemp plants.
So, what is THC? THC is a psychoactive derivative of either marijuana or hemp plants — cannabis plants. CBD is a non-psychoactive derivative of the same plants.
Keep in mind, there is plethora of information out there regarding cannabis, so if you want more information, it is out there! I encourage you, if you do want to learn more, to seek out accurate and sound resources in your personal research. As we all know, misinformation runs rampant today — do yourself a favor and don't fall into the fake news rabbit hole!
Recently, there was a public meeting at the Otter Tail County Government Services Center to gather public input on a proposed moratorium banning the sale of certain THC products within the county for 12 months for additional consideration. The initial proposal included the option for individual cities to "opt out" of the moratorium so long as they had measures in place to adequately monitor cannabis-based sales within their jurisdiction. Both Fergus Falls and Perham have announced that they are prepared to take advantage of the "opt out" option, should the moratorium pass and the opportunity is present.
OTC is still collecting written statements from the public through the end of the business day today (Nov. 30), but there is no information regarding a vote or decision on the matter at this time.
The main question that I have regarding this whole situation is — why?
Cannabis has been making continuous strides toward recreational legalization for quite some time now, both at a state and national level. While Minnesota, and America, aren't there yet, it truly seems like it is only a matter of time before the hammer drops and the quarrel over cannabis products will be a thing of the past.
Additionally, we have two legally operating cannabis businesses in Fergus Falls, which have created jobs and are generating locally sourced revenue — why would we want to push them forward just to pull them back by taking away their abilities to retail various products?
My understanding of the information shared is that at least certain individuals at a county level are concerned about the effects that cannabis products can have on area youth.
However, cannabis products are regulated, just as tobacco and alcohol products are regulated. I was actually standing in Sugar High Cannabis Consulting & Dispensary dropping off copies of Lake Country Living magazine when a minor was politely asked to leave because they weren't of appropriate age. The regulations are being taken seriously.
Don't get me wrong — I am the first to acknowledge that kids will be kids. If they have the desire to get their hands on cannabis products, they will — just like they do with tobacco and alcohol. In fact, kids have been getting their hands on cannabis products just as easily as they have been able to obtain tobacco and alcohol products within the county for decades.
My point is that youth have been accessing cannabis products regardless of whatever laws and rules are in place for quite some time. If the youth are the basis for the proposed moratorium, as it has been stated, it seems to be a moot point ... because it's already happening and it has been happening. Placing new guidelines out there isn't going to change anything where the youth are concerned.
Do you know what happens in states where cannabis products are legal in one county but not in the other? Residents drive to the county where the products are legal, purchase them, spend their money at other businesses, then take it all back home, having contributed to the economy of a county they do not reside in simply because they can get everything they desire in one place.
Should a moratorium pass in OTC banning the sale of various THC products, the residents of OTC will purchase the products — they will just be purchased elsewhere. Why not keep the money local and support our local cannabis businesses?
Fighting the inevitable seems like a waste of time and effort in this arena. Maybe we should leave things as is and move forward.