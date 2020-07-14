In Otter Tail County we serve people with “integrity, fiscal responsibility, respect, and innovation for enduring success.” This is what we value.
In these challenging times we continue to hold tightly to these values in serving the people of Otter Tail County. This week we reopen the doors to our county buildings. We do so with public health as our top priority. Personal protection for both the public and staff have been put into place. Sneeze guards and social distancing markers have been positioned on counters and public spaces. Face coverings and hand sanitizer is available for public use too. We ask everyone to follow the public health guidelines to protect others as we move into the next phases of reopening.
The county continues to look for opportunities for innovative services. We have received feedback that residents appreciate the convenience of making appointments for driver’s licenses and find online services helpful. As we move forward, we plan to continue such services for the public.
As we reopen our buildings we continue to reach out to businesses as they continue to open and expand services. The county has made available free masks to restaurants and grocers. The county will continue to work with community partners to find solutions to barriers in moving forward.
Together, we will navigate the road ahead.
Lee Rognessis the chair of the Otter Tail County Board of Commissioners.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.