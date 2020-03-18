The word contrite has been spinning round in my mind as of late. For the past several months now it’s come aboard my train of thought.
It was subtle at first. Other connecting words would trigger it to the surface. Words like humility, stability are closely linked and so I contemplated them all in one big pile…together.
Today, however, the word contrite came to the forefront as I linked it to another form of the word…contrition. It triggered a memory I have of a prayer I once learned as a child. It’s called, “Act of Contrition.” Back in second grade it was a required prayer to memorize and take to heart because it was in second grade that we made our first confession. It was during this time that we were taught about sin and how to confess it. After confessing our sins, we then had to say the prayer called “Act of Contrition” as a form of owning what we’d done. It was meant to redirect our hearts as to where it should be.
As the years rolled on over to adulthood, I began hearing a variety of explanations of one may confess sin. It all seemed plausible enough. I learned things like, “I don’t need a confessor, I can just go right to God.” So I did. I confessed my sins to him, and I do not doubt that he forgave that which I brought forth.
However, something jolted me to attention this past week as the man on the radio spoke my word…contrite... and linked it to the prayer and specifically to the confession of sin. I heard something new when he spoke. Perhaps it really wasn’t anything new, but along the way, I’d forgotten.
What did the man on the radio say? He said, “A contrite heart is not a heart that merely seeks forgiveness. A contrite heart is a heart that is truly sorry for any particular sin because…” and here is what jolted me to attention “ ...because it offended Jesus.”
It were as if the missing puzzle piece suddenly fell into place for me. You see, he’d been readying my heart to hear what the man on the radio said…so when I heard it, I received it well. I did not despise the wisdom I heard, but rather ran to it with open arms to hug every inch of it.
Somewhere along the line as I had been confessing my sins, it became more of an unburdening of them. I desired the weight to be lifted, and it was. But in doing so, it was about me. It wasn’t until I paused to reflect what these words I had just heard spoken reminded me that it is not about me…but rather…it is always…always about him.
I went back in time and took a look at the “Act of Contrition” and discovered it anew. I pray you will too.
“Oh my God, I am heartily sorry for having offended Thee. And I detest all my sins because I dread the loss of heaven and the pains of hell. But most of all because I have offended Thee, my God, Who art all worthy and deserving of all my love. I firmly resolve, with the help of Thy grace, to confess my sins, to do penance, and to amend my life, Amen.”
(Don’t let that penance part mess you up…as the prayer…merely means to go back into his word and seek what he is speaking to help clear up any heart fog.)
When young, my heart knew this prayer full well and the meaning of it. As the years piled a mixture of substitutions, He brought me back...way back to faith like that of a child.
“Truly I tell you, unless we become like little children, you will never get into the Kingdom of Heaven” (Matthew 18:3).
Confusion is merely an illusion when destruction begins to fraction off that which is yours.
Let me set aside me as I turn to thee. Amen.
Kathleen Kjolhaug is a columnist and can be reached at theologyinthetrenches.blogspot.com.
