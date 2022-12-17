When the storm came this week and schools closed, my activities were all canceled and I found myself at home with my shopping done, cards sent out, the house decorated and gifts wrapped. So I turned on the Christmas music and started to bake. We celebrated our family Christmas the day after Thanksgiving, that explains why all my preparations are complete. I did all my baking early on, so now I started round two. I decided to make monster cookies to give as gifts. Most of you know about monster cookies, but have you ever seen the recipe that lists ingredients by the pound? One pound of M&Ms, two pounds of brown sugar, three pounds of peanut butter and so it goes. I have had this recipe in my box since my youngest daughter was a baby, she turns 40 this year. Until this fall, I had never taken the plunge into cookies by the pound. It was so much fun I decided to do it again.
As the cookies baked, I took a backward glance to 25 years ago when we gathered for annual cookie baking at “Annie’s” house in Coon Rapids. Annie is my mom’s sister, like a mom, only cooler. She and her girls would have already shopped for the required ingredients for the traditional recipes. The cost was divided up between the adult cookie bakers, it saved time and money in the long run. When we arrived, the ingredients would be lined up on tables with recipes, bowls, baking sheets and utensils strategically placed around the tiny crowded kitchen and dining room. Everything was ready for a marathon of cousins, cookie baking and Annie. An added bonus: she had two ovens.
But all that would have to wait for early Saturday morning. Upon arrival Friday afternoon, we were ushered into cars and escorted to downtown Minneapolis. (Remember when Nicollet Avenue was a safe and secure place to visit?). We would wait in line for an hour or more to view Dayton's animated Christmas display. It took up the entire eighth floor of Dayton's building. It was like Dickens' “A Christmas Carol” coming to life, except the theme changed from year to year. At the end of the display there were themed gingerbread cookies for sale, and the kids could have their picture taken with Santa. It was phenomenal! We then wandered to the furniture floor where the entire space was transformed into a Christmas wonderland of fully decorated trees, ornaments and Christmas novelties. I bought a commemorative tree ornament each year. We would then find a good place along the street to see the Holly Dazzle Parade. (If it was cold we went to the skyway to watch). Businesses and nonprofits would put hours of work into floats, displays and lighted costumes to entertain the crowd while strolling down Nicollet Avenue every Friday and Saturday night from Thanksgiving to almost Christmas. Can you imagine the amount of time involved in that commitment? After the parade, we would find a nice restaurant and laugh, talk and eat until we were stuffed and so exhausted that the only thing left to do was go back to the house and sleep.
The 20-hour baking marathon would start around 7a.m. I’m sure Annie was up most of the night to make sure everything was ready. What a fabulous memory! One year as we were making a batch of cookie dough with green food coloring added, my college coed gathered the swirled cookie dough into a ball, poked three finger holes into the sphere and pretended to bowl with it. Imagine our surprise when she dropped it on the floor! I know you are wondering, yes we still used the batch, no one would ever know. Then there was playing Dominoes at 3 a.m., while waiting for the last batches of cookies to come out of the oven. Smedley laughed through her nose at some ridiculous comment and it was downhill from there, no one could stop laughing. Late at night we played games to stay awake and maybe shared a little wine and became so slap happy that everything seemed hilarious and made us giggle till we wet … well never mind.
We’d sleep in on Sunday morning, yet make time to attend church and then pack up our cookies and head home. It wasn’t unusual to have made 1200 to 1500 cookies. Divided between five or six of us, we made an impressive collection of charming Christmas cookies which included everyone’s favorites. Not only did we make cookies, but we forged lifelong relationships and memories along the way.
One year, when the weather remained mild, I came home from a weekend with cousins and cookie baking to find my husband had put Christmas lights on the roof of the house and all the shrubs in the front yard, which started a whole new tradition. So, what’s your story? Christmas is a season of tradition. Some of us are in the phase of life where we cut back on traditions, others are just getting a start on establishing new family traditions. I’m looking forward to hearing from you about traditions in your family. Please email me at abackwardglance17@gmail.com. Enjoy this week as we look forward to Christmas and as always, share your memories.
