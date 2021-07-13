In January of 2003, Marcy Petersen did something charitable, and I might add, heroic. She was single and 29 years old when she found an online list of several children up for adoption in Guatemala. She and her father flew to Guatemala City and rescued an 8-month-old baby boy from the throes of poverty in a country that has suffered a history of civil wars and economic strife. She named him Cooper. Five years later she married Kevin Petersen.
Today, Cooper Petersen is an exceptionally gifted computer technician employed by Affordable Solutions in Fergus Falls. That’s where I first met this 17-year-old techno-wiz. I had purchased a new laptop, and Cooper diligently transferred all the files and programs from my old laptop to the new one. There was one particular word processor program that loomed as a stickler. As he worked on both computers, his boss, Chris Mavis, watched him work and said, “If there’s anyone who can fix your problem, Cooper is the guy who can do it.” And he was right on the money. At this moment, I am typing on the program Cooper successfully transferred.
I recently visited Cooper and his parents at their beautiful home on Clear Lake south of Dalton. The conversation was lively, topped off with servings of rhubarb cake made by Cooper’s 12-year-old brother, Quinn, who hopes to become a chef one day. Father Kevin, who works in building maintenance for Otter Tail Power Company, commented on Cooper’s interest in computer technology: “We were too cheap to buy him a new computer, but I would bring home broken ones that people had discarded. Cooper would spend hours taking them apart and figuring out how to make them work.”
Cooper’s dad went on to explain his son’s early successes. “Cooper always has a positive attitude. He is a dreamer and never allows himself to fail. When something doesn’t work out as intended, he always finds a new approach and a better result.”
Cooper will turn 18 years old on July 20th, and this fall he will begin his senior year at Ashby High School. He does well in his classes and is looking forward to studying economics and American history. When I asked him about his teachers, he said, “I like all of them.” His history teacher, Andy Peterson, had words of praise for Cooper: “ I coach Cooper in golf and am also his social studies teacher. Cooper has a great personality. He is friendly, gracious and courteous. He appreciates anything you do for him and is always willing to help a person in need. Cooper is very intelligent in several ways. He always seems to know something about a topic before we even start to learn about it. I’m confident he will be successful in whatever career he pursues!”
I asked Cooper about going to college. He might be attending my alma mater, Bemidji State, where he hopes to major in business. His mother, Marcy, is excited about his future. She said, “I hope that Cooper finds a career that he loves and excites him. I hope that he continually shares his gifts and talents willingly.”
Before I left the Petersen home, Marcy, who presently serves as a case aide for Grant County, packed up two more pieces of that excellent rhubarb cake for me to take home. I think the last thing I said before I left was that old, but pertinent adage: “Good parents make good children.” Then Cooper summed it up better than I could. He said, “What I admire most about my parents is how loving and caring they both are. They have done so much for me in my life, and I thank the Lord every day for them.”
Kevin and Marcy Petersen rescued this young man when he was 8 months old. Where would he be now, if Marcy had not taken that trip to Guatemala to adopt this baby boy? My guess is he would have suffered the tragedy of poverty. Cooper is one of the millions of immigrants, like my four grandparents, whom our great country has given an opportunity to create a new life. As the words tell us at the base of the Statue of Liberty, “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.” Think about it. We have inherited a gift of love that we should honor and never forget.
Ozzie Tollefson is the author of “Mr. Teacher” and lives near Phelps Mill.
