It’s corn season. Fresh sweet corn on the cob, dripping with butter, add a little salt and maybe some pepper if you like to season it, with milky white juice in each tender kernel, is mouthwatering heaven on earth! Whether you eat around each cob, or across the ear like a typewriter, there is nothing quite like the experience of eating corn on the cob. I remember as a kid, eating sweet juicy corn and sometimes some of the juice would squirt out and land on someone else’s plate, or shirt. Mom would have something to say about manners, slow down, use your napkin, etc. I remember having contests with my brother as to who could eat the most. I always lost, but it was a contest nonetheless. Empty cobs piled on a plate as proof of victory! Of course, if you weren’t in a corn eating contest, you can put your cobs on someone else’s plate and blame the piggishness on them. Gluttony notwithstanding, eating corn on the cob is one of the highlights of late summer.



