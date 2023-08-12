It’s corn season. Fresh sweet corn on the cob, dripping with butter, add a little salt and maybe some pepper if you like to season it, with milky white juice in each tender kernel, is mouthwatering heaven on earth! Whether you eat around each cob, or across the ear like a typewriter, there is nothing quite like the experience of eating corn on the cob. I remember as a kid, eating sweet juicy corn and sometimes some of the juice would squirt out and land on someone else’s plate, or shirt. Mom would have something to say about manners, slow down, use your napkin, etc. I remember having contests with my brother as to who could eat the most. I always lost, but it was a contest nonetheless. Empty cobs piled on a plate as proof of victory! Of course, if you weren’t in a corn eating contest, you can put your cobs on someone else’s plate and blame the piggishness on them. Gluttony notwithstanding, eating corn on the cob is one of the highlights of late summer.
For 33 years I worked for the State of Minnesota at the Fergus Falls Regional Treatment Center. One of my favorite events was the corn feed. The Recreation Department hosted the annual event in mid-August, when sweet corn was at its peak. We would bring our clients and eat luscious corn on the cob until we were stuffed. It was an all you can eat event and the cobs were thrown away promptly, so no one was keeping score. Gluttony aside, it was a fabulously delectable event. They provided deep pans of melted butter and would dip each cob into the butter , then put it dripping onto your plate. Plenty of napkins were provided as the sweet buttery treat dribbled down our chins and greased up our fingers. I can almost smell the corn and butter as I recall the event. Don’t call in sick or take a vacation day, the corn feed only happened once a year.
In those days. I would buy the end of the day corn from Bluebird Gardens vegetable stands. Instead of hauling it away, they would sell whatever was left at closing for $5.00. The whole family got busy with husking the corn. My husband was recruited to cut it off the cob using an electric knife. My favorite recipe involved cutting the kernels off the raw corn, then baking it in butter and cream. Then I would bag it up and cool it over ice and stick it in the freezer. That was when we were young and did not have to worry about calories, fat, and high cholesterol! Remember those days? Now I blanch it, cut it off the cob and call it good. Well, it’s not creamed corn, but it’s still a wonderful winter treat to pull fresh frozen sweet corn out for dinner. Yum!
One year, A Place To Belong, a social club for adults with serious mental illness (and my place of employment), went out to Bluebird Gardens to pick corn for freezing. It was an activity for our club as well as a fabulous way to stock up for winter. I was amazed, having never picked corn before, how relatively easy it was. Before we knew it, we were being told to quit picking because we had more than we could handle. Picking the corn was one thing, husking it was quite another. It took several of us to husk all that corn before we could blanch it, cool it, package it, and get it in the freezer. The only thing better than fresh frozen sweet corn is fresh sweet corn on the cob. We did try to have a corn feed, but our members did not understand the concept of eating only corn. Guess they never lived at the Treatment Center so they wouldn’t understand my passion for the event.
There are several vendors in the area that sell corn. Of course, there is the County Stop vegetable stand across the street from Service Food. The grocery stores have corn on the cob all season, which is always good and very convenient, but I like my corn very, very fresh. Sweet corn is best eaten the day it is picked. My kids sold corn for a neighbor for years and I learned that the sugar in corn starts to break down into starch as soon as it’s picked. Today, I found fresh corn for $4 a dozen on West Lincoln Ave. There is usually a truck out on Highway 22 where you help yourself to luscious freshly picked corn on the cob and put your money in the box. I hope people continue to be trustworthy, because it’s a wonderful way to purchase farm fresh corn on your way to or from work. Some of you have gardens and grow your own sweet corn, which is fabulous, but I’d rather buy mine. Others of you know the closest corn stand along your commute.
Corn season is relatively short, so I recommend getting your fill. Have the grandkids over for an old-fashioned corn feed. It will make memories that will last a lifetime. Someday they’ll tell their children about how grandpa ate corn so fast that the juice squirted across the table. Whether you can it, cream it, freeze it or eat it fresh off the cob, now is the time to pick up some wonderful locally grown sweet corn. After all, it is corn season.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone