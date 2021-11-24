“Our wish is to be at peace with you ... if we eat, you shall eat; if we starve, you must starve also,” Chief Sheheke, to Lewis and Clark.
Back in old England, the closest they had to Thanksgiving was Michaelmas, around Sept. 29, or Martinmas, Nov. 11, both harvest feasts celebrated with roast geese. Tenants would bring their lords killed geese along with their rent payments.
We started our modern Thanksgivings on the fourth Thursday of November in 1863, by President Abraham Lincoln’s proclamation. The war had turned after the Battle of Gettysburg. Lives were still being lost, the present bleak, but the future was hopeful.
“And I recommend to them that while offering up the ascriptions justly due to Him for such singular deliverances and blessings, they do also, with humble penitence for our national perverseness and disobedience, commend to his tender care all those who have become widows, orphans, mourners or sufferers in the lamentable civil strife in which we are unavoidably engaged, and fervently implore the interposition of the Almighty Hand to heal the wounds of the nation and to restore it as soon as may be consistent with Divine purposes to the full enjoyment of peace, harmony, tranquility and Union,” — Thanksgiving proclamation on Oct. 3, 1863.
These words were penned by William Seward, his secretary of state, a devout unionist, also targeted by the 1865 assassination plot that killed Lincoln. Seward survived and went on to negotiate the Alaskan Purchase.
Our Thanksgivings have no geese or lords and lots of America’s bounty: with ingredients indigenous to the Americas, North and South. We might dine on native turkey, wild rice, maple syrup, cranberries; corn, pecans, pumpkins, tomatoes, many beans, even chocolate, vanilla, peppers, quinoa, sweet potatoes and potatoes.
Regional variations honor local bounties: here, wild rice stuffing; in the South, cornbread; and oysters down East. Side dishes might be Maryland crab cakes, Pacific Northwest salmon, New England baked beans, Southwest pumpkin empanadas. We remember others’ hunger at this time and do community feasts and extra generosity over the holidays, and should do so year-around.
Still, there are hungers that are of the spirit or the heart, not of the body. Many people find this holiday hard. I was one of them: too many years where everybody was gathered around the TV watching football while my mom toiled in the kitchen. I longed for big extended get-togethers where I could play with cousins. As soon as possible, I invited friends over to eat with us: Friendsgiving is one tradition that helps feed the hungers of the heart.
One year, a mix of being busy in graduate school and a surprise snowstorm hitting across Minnesota prevented me from going to family. I was safe if alone in the dorms, with no food, and with the cafeteria shut for Thanksgiving Day. The roads were filling fast and no plows out. When hunger ached, I went to clear off my car.
Rabbit tracks dotted an empty tablecloth of snow. A falcon, hooded in grey over speckled white, sat in a tree near me. It took off to hunt rabbits, flying low without shadow, obscured against the grey sky and falling snow. My own hunt had me fishtailing in snow already inches deep to a convenience store for a tiny, microwavable bounty. I was thankful for that on my no-Thanksgiving.
A much-told tale of hunger and generosity is “stone soup.” Two beggars, coldly spurned by suspicious villagers when they ask for food, start boiling water with a stone as “soup,” then trick people to volunteer a bit of food at a time to create a delicious soup for all. Happy Pranksgiving! A good story with a happy ending. After all, starving people should get food only if they amuse you first, right, not just because they need it to live?
Whenever this story stews in my mind, another short story bubbles to mind. This one, which I enjoy mightily, starts with a similarly spurned man who tricks a whole town, but for revenge, not a meal. The humiliated town became wiser by the trickery. It’s called “The Man Who Corrupted Hadleyburg,” by Mark Twain (available online).
Whatever moods and thoughts you may have this Thanksgiving, I hope you will make use of this time to appreciate life and its bounty!
After being thrown out of the school of hard knocks, Jenn Phillips left life near the Beltway to be a writer in Minnesota.