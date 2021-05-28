Monday evening, May 24, there was a meeting at Playtime Sports Bar and Ballroom outside of Perham, focused on protecting our county citizens against encroachment of our Second Amendment rights. It was sponsored by OTC Conservative Coalition (find them on Facebook), and the meeting was well attended by citizens from all parts of the county. The main speaker, Marcia Huddleston, spoke of past Second Amendment protection efforts since introducing it on the agenda of the Otter Tail County Board of Commissioners in January of 2020. After being told numerous times during 2020 that it was still in committee, and refusing to give us a committee update, the commissioners refused to consider it, which they decided in December of 2020, with a change in policy to try to prevent our further efforts. Marcia then spoke of renewed efforts starting in February of this year, and how their group plans to continue to pursue the subject, with the help of many people across the county. So far over 1,000 Otter Tail County citizens have signed a petition asking the county commissioners to reconsider, using their own new rules, but these petitions are part of an ongoing effort, and have not been presented yet to the commissioners. Two of the current commissioners have been elected since the prior board’s refusal to consider our protection resolution.
After I told the story of the history of their group’s efforts with the county, and spelled out further plans to pursue the subject this summer, the meeting was opened for questions, discussion and ideas. Many good ideas were presented. There was one type of question that was overwhelmingly prevalent, and these questions remain unanswered: What is wrong with our commissioners? Do they not know this is important to a huge number of their constituents? Why was this not presented and then unanimously passed the same day, as it was in Becker County? Do they not know that “We the People” are the ones who elect them, and can just as easily elect someone else instead, if they refuse to listen to us? Why do we need to have meetings, have petitions signed, or make any further effort at all, instead of them immediately doing the right thing? Are they unaware that their own constituents are by and large conservative, and want their constitutional rights protected, even if they are encroached upon by new state or federal laws?
The policy the commissioners, county administrator, and county attorney believe will stop us in any further efforts is on pages 71 and 72 of the board of commissioners supporting documents on Dec. 9, 2020. These supporting documents can be found on the Otter Tail County website in the board of commissioners area. I believe they set up this policy to prevent themselves from having to make the hard choices we have elected them to make. The last part of the policy is the part which says they will refuse to consider certain proclamations and resolutions. Their initial refusal to consider our Second Amendment protection resolution in January 2020, saying it was in committee, but refusing to give us committee reports, then the final refusal to consider it in December of 2020, was justified using the reasons in this policy change. The problem is that, in my opinion, our 2020 proposed resolution did not fit into any of the categories they listed to stop us. It is not supported by one political party and/or opposed by another political party. At our meeting on May 24, although the public was invited, there were zero opponents to our continuing efforts. No one was speaking of Republican, Democrat, Libertarian, Marijuana Party, etc. All were in favor of not encroaching upon our constitutional rights. Also listed in the commissioners’ new policy is that any proposed proclamation or resolution has to have a relationship to county services, policies, or budgets. Our proposal did indeed have a budget consideration within. It stated that no budget would be used for law enforcement to enforce any encroachment upon the Second Amendment Constitutional rights of the people.
Our next meeting regarding Second Amendment protection will again be held at the Playtime Sports Bar and Ballroom, where we have room for 270 people. This will be the evening of June 14. The formal presentation of the update of efforts and future plans will be from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. with questions and answers after the update. If anyone in the public wishes to come early to eat or to discuss other county matters, members of the OTC Conservative Coalition will be there starting at 5 p.m. This is a nonpartisan group of conservative people who are concerned about the future of the county. Everyone is invited – friends, family, opponents, supporters alike. If the commissioners, county attorney, county administrator, etc., would like to talk to the public about this matter, this would be a great opportunity for them!
Marcia Huddleston is the founder of Otter Tail County Conservative Coalition.
