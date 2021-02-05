The Otter Tail County Board of Commissioners has a reputation of working in a bipartisan manner to address a problem and find a solution for the betterment of county residents.
Such was the case Jan. 26 when the county board purchased land near Pelican Rapids in order to build a much-needed maintenance garage for the county highway department.
The county board will combine garages in Erhard, Vergas and Pelican Rapids into one new facility. The old garages are inadequate to even fit some newer trucks without removing plows and other equipment.
The new garage will house seven plow trucks, one front-end loader, two maintenance pickups, smaller equipment and emergency management supplies.
Plow trucks have doubled in size in recent years, going from single axles of the past to the tandem plow trucks we have now.
“Plow trucks are also getting taller,” notes county highway maintenance supervisor Cristi Field.
“All drivers currently need to remove their plows before parking the trucks in the garages to thaw them out, repair and maintain equipment. The current county shops are extremely inadequate.”
Field said there’s a need to consistently repair and heat the old garages.
“We have safety concerns with the current garages being so cramped. Updates to heating, plumbing and electrical are simply too expensive to warrant following through.”
Otter Tail County is larger in size than Rhode Island and paved roads total 1,062 miles. This keeps the county highway department busy.
The maintenance section of the county highway department, headed by Chuck Grotte, includes 33 individuals who provide routine maintenance services to the highways and bridges throughout Otter Tail County.
These operations are divided into five maintenance areas. Historically, Otter Tail County has funded at least 10 garages in various sections of the county.
County board members, fiscally conservative, only ask county taxpayers to pony up when needs arise.
Building a much-needed maintenance garage near Pelican Rapids is one of those needs.
Republicans defend Georgia voting system
Strongly defending Georgia’s 2020 voting system was Republican Gabriel Sterling, voting system implementation manager for the Georgia secretary of state’s office.
The approximate 5 million ballots cast in Georgia were counted three times, including once by hand. In the end, the certified results showed Joe Biden defeating Donald Trump by 11,779 votes in the state.
The strong pushback by Georgia state officials came a day after a phone call between Trump and Georgia Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which Trump urged the secretary of state to “find” enough votes to overturn his loss in the state.
During that call, Trump cited a number of conspiracy theories.
The hand recount uncovered close to 1,600 uncounted votes, most of which favored Trump, in Floyd County, Georgia. But election officials said the mistake was due to human error, not voter fraud.
Sterling said the secretary of state also brought in signature experts to examine 15,118 absentee ballot envelopes. They set aside two ballots with potential problems worth investigating.
Both ballots were found to be legally cast and legitimate.
Full surveillance film footage undermines a debunked claim that Georgia’s election officials pulled suitcases of fraudulent ballots from under tables and secretly counted them with no election observers present.
“Our investigation and review of the entire security footage revealed that there were no mystery ballots that were brought in by an unknown location and hidden under tables,” Sterling said.
Raffensperger investigated allegations of voters who died before Election Day. He found only two people who could potentially fit that description.
The Dominion voting machines used in Georgia did not flip votes from Trump to Biden, Sterling emphasized.
“The hand count would have revealed tampering by the machines, but it didn’t,” Sterling said.
Just six of Minnesota’s 87 counties used Dominion machines in the 2020 general election and Trump won all but one of those counties.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.