I have covered meetings of the Otter Tail County Board of Commissioners as a columnist and part-time newspaper reporter for the past eight years.
Each of the commissioners I have known since 2012 has worked for the best interests of county residents. They also have been good stewards of county taxpayer dollars when making decisions that directly affect county residents.
Some critics insist that the county never needs to raise taxes.
If tax increases are needed on certain projects, the five commissioners in any given year hold public meetings in evening hours, throughout the county, in order to receive input from residents. Critics often overlook this scenario.
When money from the state and federal government for county road and bridge improvements fell short of what was needed, county residents gave overwhelming support to our county commissioners to set in place a half-cent sales tax. Residents said the safety of their families warranted a tax increase.
County residents also stepped up to the plate to support the county commissioners when there was a critical need to add five new holding cells and construct a second elevator at the county jail.
Residents knew then and now that more people are ending up in jail, with one reason being the closing of the regional treatment center several years ago. Residents supported the safety of county jail staff and inmates alike.
The price tag for the five new holding cells and second elevator came to $1.3 million. County residents appreciated that this project came in under budget.
County employees, working in coordination with county commissioners, are required to run programs on behalf of the state and federal governments. Many programs are unfunded mandates.
County auditors track down fraud and abuse and recover funds from perpetrators, with money returned to the county coffers.
Otter Tail County is a good place to live and work, and county commissioners oftentimes need to make some tough decisions. They do so with public input in mind and also do so with what’s in the best interest of county residents.
Some people in recent days have also made disparaging remarks about vetted refugees. They are not illegal immigrants. In fact, vetted refugees are the most thoroughly screened people who enter the United States.
Sid Hartman closes in on 100th birthday
God willing, long-time Twin Cities sports columnist and radio commentator Sid Hartman will turn 100 on Sunday, March 15.
When Sid was 28, in 1948. he became friends with Minnesota Gopher football player Bud Grant, future coach of the Minnesota Vikings.
Sid was introduced to Bud’s friend and Gopher teammate Evie Faunce, a Fergus Falls native.
Evie was a running back for the University of Minnesota and was the Gopher MVP in 1948. He threw some passes to Grant, a wide receiver.
Faunce, a great Otter all-around athlete, was a charter member of the Fergus Falls Area Chamber of Commerce Sports Hall of Fame in 1986.
A photo sequence of Faunce throwing a pass to Grant is part of the hall of fame display at the foyer near the front entrance at Kennedy Secondary School.
Sid had humble beginnings while growing up on the north side of Minneapolis. He lived through the Great Depression, worked as a paper boy and labored his way up the ladder at the Star Tribune.
He often referred to this guy or that guy in the world of sports as “a close personal friend.”
Over the years some of those close personal friends included New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner, college basketball coach Bobby Knight, college football coach Lou Holtz, Fargo native and New York Yankee star Roger Maris and Minneapolis Miller and Boston Red Sox star Carl Yastrzemski.
Sid also worked as acting general manager of the Minneapolis Lakers during the 1950s, prior to the team moving to Los Angeles.
Tom Hintgen is a longtime Daily Journal columnist. His column appears Saturdays.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.