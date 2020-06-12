W
e are very grateful to see the state moving to Phase 3 of the governor’s stay safe plan, allowing more businesses and services to open. It also enables your county government to begin moving to more traditional service delivery models. As we all continue to navigate the road ahead, the well-being of our residents, visitors, business community and employees continues to be important and guide our work.
We care about getting back to business. The Otter Tail County Community Development agency has launched a small business relief fund in which small businesses may be eligible for $2,000 forgivable loan. The fund was created to help businesses with expenses like rent, mortgage, taxes, and utilities. Otter Tail County is also working with Otter Tail Lakes Country Association to provide access to hard-to-find protective supplies such as hand sanitizer, masks, and gloves for our businesses, cities, churches and other organizations that provide service to the public. For many businesses in our community, this is an incredibly challenging time. Please continue to support our local businesses and be kind and patient as they reopen.
We care about working for you. While buildings have been closed, the work has not stopped. Like always, our road crews are busy with several projects this summer. We are grateful that the real estate and construction industries remain very active. More than ever, we are stressing the importance of efficient permitting to ensure those industries aren’t delayed during these crucial summer months. Solid waste remains fully operational with a few modifications. Under the state’s direction the court administration counter will open to the public on Monday, June 15. The license center continues to take appointments for driver’s licenses. While some services are still being delivered in an alternative form, we’re here to serve you.
We care about protecting others. Public health continues to emphasize preventative health. Look for our posters around the county! Remember to wear a mask, social distance, wash your hands and stay home if you are ill. We are in this together, Otter Tail County. But above all together, we will navigate the road ahead.
Lee Rogness is the chair of the Otter Tail County Board of Commissioners.
