Otter Tail County is still working for you. As we navigate the road ahead let us keep in mind the many opportunities which present themselves in Otter Tail County. We recognize we are not all in the same situation but the people in our county have the grit and support of our communities and neighbors to be even better than before the pandemic.
How many of you have embraced the challenges of staying home and learned to use new technology, gained a skill, or tried a different hobby? Like you, county government is using the current challenges to learn new ways to move ahead and continue to innovate services, enrich lives, and enhance resources:
• We have recently opened the Driver’s license center to accept in-person appointments for renewals and new licenses. By allowing for less people in line we can provide efficient and safe public service while decreasing wait times.
• The Otter Tail County Household Hazardous Waste facility has been remodeled and now can accommodate drive-up dropoffs. You may leave your unwanted household chemicals, paint, and fluorescent lightbulbs right at “curbside” at the facility in Fergus Falls.
• To assist businesses in preparing to get back to business, Otter Tail County is offering personal protective equipment (PPE) such as gloves, hand sanitizer and masks to businesses that cannot buy in large quantities. The county purchased these supplies in bulk to sell at cost to businesses in smaller, more affordable quantities.
• The county in working with court systems. Court administration has held remote hearings and will continue this service into June. Preparations are being made for safe jury trials.
We understand times are challenging, and many have sacrificed during this pandemic. We also know the character of our people in Otter Tail County. This is the time to continue to see challenges as opportunities and to navigate the road ahead with a positive outlook. Please continue to protect others by staying home if you do not feel well, wearing a mask when advised and following the public health guidelines.
We are better together.
Lee Rogness is the Chair of the Otter Tail County Board of Commissioners.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.