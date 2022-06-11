It’s heartwarming to see that Phelps Mill in central Otter Tail County has almost universal support of county residents when it comes to repairs and maintenance of the historic mill, now 133 years old.
This year the building was lifted and new piers were created for the structure to be placed back down on. The historic flour mill was built in 1889.
“The foundation repair is complete,” says Kevin Fellbaum, county director of parks and trails. “All that is left are repairs to the miller’s office, the concrete steps to the river, the repair and reattachment of the original chutes in the basement and window repairs.”
The county board of commissioners receives periodic progress reports from Fellbaum. He has stated that most of the major work should be completed prior to the Phelps Mill arts festival in July.
“This plan was the most cost effective and sound plan decided on by our architect, engineer and the contractor,” Fellbaum said.
The Phelps Mill 2022 renovation project totals $897,885. Otter Tail County received grants totaling $415,630.
“The foundation restoration and repair work are intended to retain as much of the building’s historic fabric as possible, stabilize the structure, and make significant repairs to preserve Phelps Mill into the future” Fellbaum added.
The work is taking place in phases. Other work has included repairing the boardwalk and covered unloading dock, repainting exteriors as well as other structural repairs and restoration.
The work will be completed by Eagle Construction Company of Little Falls.
County board members, in 2019, approved the purchase of 71.8 acres of land just north of the current Phelps Mill Park. This more than doubles the park from the original 51.2 acres.
The nearby picnic grounds, operated by Otter Tail County, is a popular place for family reunions and other gatherings.
Thousands of photos have been taken at the mill site over the years and painters have also produced artwork of Phelps Mill.
Phelps Mill has a rich history
Located in Maine Township, the mill was designed to produce 60 to 75 barrels of flour per day.
At the height of the wheat grinding season, 25 to 35 wagons loaded with stacks of wheat would line up outside the mill. Nearby was a restaurant, general store and blacksmith shop. Farmers from a distance stayed overnight in a bunkhouse they named “Farmer’s Roost.”
Phelps Mill was very successful until 1900, but after that year business gradually declined. William Thomas sold the mill in 1919.
By the 1930s the railway was in place and it became easier for county farmers to ship their grain to Minneapolis. Phelps Mill went out of business in 1939.
County resident Geneva Tweten led a campaign to save the mill as a symbol of rural life in west central Minnesota. In 1965 Otter Tail County purchased the mill and surrounding land as a recreational site.
Phelps Mill was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1975.
The Friends of Phelps Mill has worked over the years to preserve the historical, cultural and physical fabric of the mill through educational opportunities, interpretive activities and fundraising efforts.
The Friends joined the Otter Tail County Historical Society in 1995 in order to further expand their preservation and educational efforts.
A Gary Puckett career highlight
Earlier this week I logged onto a nostalgic American Bandstand TV show from 1968. The number two hit this particular week was “Lady Madonna” by the Beatles.
Bandstand host Dick Clark then pulled up a card to display the number one hit.
Surpassing the Beatles with number one was “Young Girl” performed by Gary Puckett and the Union Gap.
Gary is well known in this area since his grandparents lived in Pelican Rapids. He is a resident of Florida who still performs as part of the rock star “oldies” tours.