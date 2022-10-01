Well-trained voting judges, use of updated voting equipment and secure vote tabulations from 91 precincts will again make for fair and safe elections in Otter Tail County in 2022.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?