After 50-plus years together as a couple my wife and I have had many, many political discussions. Most end in a draw, as we don’t align with the same political party. Luckily , the local election for mayor is not a blue or red issue! It is about local people serving the place and the people they know best.
We have heard the rumors; our current mayor Ben Schierer is closely aligned with our Democratic governor. Is it really a bad thing to be friendly and conversational with the most powerful person in our state? Ben certainly has talked with him about many issues that have Fergus Falls, our city, at the center.
Ben has done a great job of leading our city. Look at his record. Or better yet talk to him in person. He is “user friendly,” and would love to hear your point of view. Catch him as he and Tessa canvass door to door or at his place of business on main street. Please vote for Ben. We, as a couple, absolutely agree on this matter. Ben Schierer is the very best person for mayor of Fergus Falls.
Carl and Diane Prischmann
Fergus Falls
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.