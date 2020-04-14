COVID-19 data for the state of Minnesota shows that Martin County in the rural, southern part of the state has the highest rate per capita for those affected with coronavirus. Martin County also has more hogs raised on factory farms in the state than any other county. The world of science sees a correlation between factory farms and pandemics. Last November, the American Public Health Association advised federal, state, and local governments and public health agencies to impose a moratorium on all new and expanding concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs); aka: factory farms. The time to take action is past due.
Brad Trom
Blooming Prairie
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.