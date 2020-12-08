I usually don’t try to give COVID-19 much thought in my column (maybe a knowing glance) as several stories that our reporters have been working on since March acknowledge the issues that the pandemic presents. Issues with how health care operates, the impact of the pandemic on businesses, innovations or alterations of how something works and, of course, closures have been in world, national and local news. But one of the few things that I enjoy in life, sports, is seeing the fallout of the coronavirus and will in the future.
Last week, the Minnesota Twins opted to put outfielder Eddie Rosario on waivers and then not to tender him. Rosario has been one of the bright spots for the Twins in recent seasons and is my son’s favorite player. While I take this into consideration when I say this (I had my own experience with the Vikings and Randy Moss, twice)), I am not thrilled with the Twins for doing this.
This was pegged as a financial decision as Rosario’s production did not warrant the contract. Several other teams have also cut ties with well-known players in order to recoup some of the money lost by not having fans at games this past season. While no one claimed Rosario off waivers, I still think that the Twins made a mistake.
Many have talked about the lies and misinformation that have been spread about both the election and coronavirus, but Twins fans have been fed lies for years — the lie of potential overproduction. Rosario’s cut is one of the many the Twins have done in the sake of some younger player in the minors that will be good in “two to three years.” Twins fans have clamored for their baseball team to do something in free agency to bolster their pitching, but instead have to settle with broken arms and young guys. Where has that gotten them? A streak of 18 consecutive playoff game losses (and it wasn’t even the Yankees last season).
I look ahead to the sport I enjoy the most — football. Several teams signed players to big contracts before the season began (Patrick Mahomes comes to mind). This is where the coronavirus rears its ugly head again. After a steady increase in salary cap over numerous seasons (currently over $198 million), the NFL is expected to see it’s cap drop to $176 million. If you don’t think this will change the landscape of professional football you are fooling yourself.
Last year’s Super Bowl champ and this season’s favorite Kansas City will be over $19 million above the salary cap next season. The bigger issue for them is not how to shave that money off the cap, but the fact that they are currently at that amount with only 36 players out of 51. I thought the Vikings were in a quagmire as they are over $11 million above the cap with 45 players next season, the Chiefs looked to be in dire straits.
If the projected cap (which has been close each season) happens this will mean high-priced stars will all be available on the free agent market. While I hope that many of my favorite Viking players will sign contract extensions that will divert some of the money to the 2022 season, I just don’t see that happening. I expect some of my favorite Vikings (Harrison Smith, Kyle Rudolph and Danielle Hunter) to be potentially traded or cut in order to get under the cap and for the team to sign other players.
The NBA and NHL salary cap for this upcoming season will be the same as the prior year. The lack of growth is not good for any league and without revenue coming in from fans it will be hard to sustain the recent high-dollar contracts in any league. Owners and general managers will continue to look for ways to manage a franchise’s bottom line until a silver bullet for the virus is found.
So what does this mean for sports fans? My theory is that you might get to see what so many people have wanted for years — great players playing for far below what they are worth. I don’t know how many times I have seen an internet troll say he would play (insert sport here) for league minimum. My thought for those people is that the amount of money it would take to train you to be as good as the lowest skilled professional athlete would not warrant the contract.
The pandemic will also reset the market for multiple positions in every sport. Can anyone pay a $30 million quarterback or a $15 million running back without playing low-end players at every other position? I won’t go into baseball as its luxury tax really determines the amount of effort a club wants to put into the team.
With a vaccine (allegedly) right around the corner, I can’t wait until some normalcy returns to both regular life and the sports world.
Zach Stich is the managing editor at the Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
