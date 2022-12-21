While making a homemade gift, I somehow hemmed myself into something I hate and suck at -- and enjoyed it! Now, sewing is repetitive like playing a video game, only without the rush. As I endlessly parted the red thread and the hourglass trickled its sand, my mind wandered.
Creativity is not only for the few, the talented. It’s play for all ages. The act of creating eases stress, anxiety, is an anodyne for depression, helps mood and may even help your immune system. It’s a much-needed balm as we inch towards the sun’s nadir and the peak of seasonal affect disorder.
Memories can be rekindled, too. Proust had his madeleines that he ate; I had badly sewn angels. We both mind-traveled through memories of family long gone, school and other subjects. The relaxation of creating can create time to acknowledge loss and remember what made these people so special to you, the talents they had, the wonderful things they did -- especially at Yuletide.
President Biden said of grief, “There will come a day, I promise you, when the thought of your son, or daughter, or your wife or your husband, brings a smile to your lips before it brings a tear to your eye. It will happen. My prayer for you is that day will come sooner than later.” Doing things you associate with that person is a way to find that day. The quietness also allows you time for grief.
Of grief, Lord Tennyson wrote “In Memoriam A.H.H.” a then-bestseller which traces profound grief through successive Christmases in verse.
Even as I needled myself on my errors, I fell into “quality” as Prisig called it in his “Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance,” which is actually called “flow” or being “in the zone” -- being so absorbed, that you forget about your problems/yourself. This flow differs from the flow of video games: relaxation, not adrenaline.
Happily, there is no need to be good or “creative” to get joy from creating. I’m fully behind the aesthetic of Wabi Sabi -- deliberate imperfection. Asymmetry, roughness and simplicity are the hallmarks of this Japanese aesthetic. Buddhist monk robes-- called kesa-- will often have a small patchwork construction to remind them of the humble patchwork clothes the Buddha wore.
Navajo rug weavers add minor imperfections in a line along a border called ch'ihónít'i, which translates as “spirit line/pathway” -- as the artist entwines part of her spirit into the rug, this line allows the weaver’s spirit to safely escape.
Many other religions, including Christianity and Judaism, also teach man is imperfect; only God is perfect. How often do we think about that truth while we load more and more expectations on ourselves during the holidays?
The holidays are for us: a chance to play and create, move and think differently than the rest of the year. Recharge, play a little. Rekindle forgotten aspects of ourselves. Create memories as a different sort of spirit line connecting the past to the present.
Christmas is finite, imperfect. Air-popped popcorn and cranberry strings don’t last. Wrapped gifts don’t last past opening time. It only comes briefly, then all of it must be put away. Kids are sad when Christmas is over, but quickly learn to look forward to the next one. Anticipation increases enjoyment.
Holidays are deliberately evanescent, not unlike a sand painting that once completed in all its colors is then destroyed. Or, like snow in the South which, dream-like, quickly melts -- unlike here, where we get all that icy beauty piled up for months on end.
As Francis Villon wrote in his “Ballade des dames du temps jardis” (1461)
“Où sont les neiges d'antan?”/ “Where are the snows of yesteryear?”
(Which proves he never lived here or he’d know they’re STILL around, sometimes briefly melted in the lakes and rivers.)
Evanescence means you get to recreate Christmas next year. New gifts are thought of. Beautiful cookies are made then eaten. Treats come out, music, lights, visuals to spur the holiday mood. We focus anew on others. By giving and caring we find ourselves. The palette of tradition and choice is vast to pick from, every year. You can adjust, simplify, elaborate, pinch pennies, be waste-wise and still make it good.
This may happen even if you felt you couldn’t be merry at all this year. Even a good song, a somber poem, a small ritual, or a cherished keepsake might lift your heart. One year in fresh grief, I chose to recreate a holiday tradition I hadn’t experienced since I was six, to share to the next generation, but it was enjoyed by all generations.
Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas! See you next year! Okay, maybe I won’t if you see me first.