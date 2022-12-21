While making a homemade gift, I somehow hemmed myself into something I hate and suck at -- and enjoyed it! Now, sewing is repetitive like playing a video game, only without the rush. As I endlessly parted the red thread and the hourglass trickled its sand, my mind wandered.



