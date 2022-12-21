Welcome to Christmas crunch week, the period of days immediately preceding Christmas in which the under-prepared flock to the stores to snatch up various gifts.
It is now past the time where it is safe to shop online; but that's OK, because it's better for our communities to shop local anyway! Our shops and restaurants have some really awesome gift options, but if gifting is something that doesn't come easily to you, I have collected some ideas for this holiday season.
Please keep in mind, the suggestions that I'm making are strictly things that have been specifically mentioned to me, or things that I have seen myself while I was doing my own shopping.
For the younger kids, check out Goose Gang Toys in Perham and you're certain to come across something fun! The Market has a collection of Warmies, microwavable stuffed animals to keep your kiddo warm and cozy. If you're looking for clothing (plus more), check out Dragonfly Children's Boutique in downtown Fergus Falls. Looking to gift more of an experience? How about an Otter Cove adventure?
Older kids get a little more difficult. The angst has started to set in, but Christmas presents are still more fun than money or gift cards. If there is one thing I know for sure, it's that hoodies (hooded sweatshirts) reign supreme and Taki's (spicy chip products) are often desirable even by kids who supposedly don't like spicy. (Don't ask ... I can't explain it.)
Got teenagers or 20-somethings? I cannot stress it enough — gift cards! Not "fun" enough? Grab a new wallet and fill it with gift cards! There certainly is no shortage of gift card options!
For the men in your life, my male co-workers say that Premier Meats or Lake Cabin Deli gift cards or anything grill-related is an excellent choice. If grilling isn't their thing, Dandelion and Burdock has a fun selection of items for men (and women).
Jewelry is a popular choice for women, and there is no shortage of jewelry stores in the area, with Mauk, Kraning and Welanders all located in Downtown Fergus Falls. The Market and Creative Handmade Goods and Soapwerks have a wide variety of unique gift options for those that may not be jewelry-wearers.
For book lovers, check out Victor Lundeen Co. in Fergus Falls, Lionseed Bookstore & Learning Commons of Battle Lake or The Willow Bookstore in Perham.
Kitchen enthusiast? The Market has a great, fun selection of kitchen items!
Looking for a gift for a co-worker you just don't know very well? Cooper's Office Supplies may have a pretty awesome pen. (My favorite gift from my husband is a pen, actually! I use it every day!)
Other ideas:
- Date night gift cards to a local restaurant and the movie theater.
- Coffee to-go cup with a gift card to a local coffee shop.
- Gift bundles put together by local hair salons.
- A collection of retro candy can be found at The Market.
- Brewery or dispensary gift cards.
If you haven't noticed, I'm a fan of pairing a gift card with another item, making things just a tad more fun.
Do you have a number of friends that you'd like to get gifts for, but you're trying to keep the cost down? I've been there! Find a multi-pack of wine glasses and grab a multi-pack of those mini single-serving wine bottles. Break up the packages and pair the items together! This can also be done with beer steins and a single can of beer, martini glasses and the shooter-sized bottles of vodka, etc.
Looking for a similar concept, but the non-alcoholic version? TC Chocolate bars come in a variety of sizes, are located at Service Food, the Flower Mill and a variety of other area businesses and can be paired with just about anything — coffee mug, fuzzy socks, etc. Grab some beef jerky or meat sticks and pair them with cooking or grilling seasonings for another alternative.
Hopefully this brief list of ideas helps to ease the holiday stress as you complete your holiday shopping!
Happy holidays, from me to you!