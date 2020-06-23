How curious that the Republican Party of OTC sees fit to make a list of political points against our governor, lieutenant governor and the city of Minneapolis but neglects to mention the seminal action taken by a policeman killing a Black man that precipitated the events.
Chuck Adelsman
Dalton
