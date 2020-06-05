On June 6, 1944, Medgar Evers was among 156,000 American and allied troops who stormed the 50 miles of Normandy beach in France. The operation, known as D-Day, is commemorated today, 76 years later.
Evers, born in 1925, survived the war and returned home to his native state of Mississippi.
Even though he was a World War II veteran and D-Day participant, this African American was among those denied the right to drink from the city park water fountain in Jackson, Mississippi. They had to find a water fountain labeled “colored only.”
In those days it was not uncommon in the Deep South to see signs at the entrances to city parks which read, “Negroes and Dogs Not Allowed.”
Evers, a civil rights leader who sought to change many injustices, was shot in the back and killed while walking in the driveway from his car to his house in June 1963.
He was 37 when he died and was less than a month from his 38th birthday. Evers was buried with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.
The World War II veteran left behind a wife and three children.
Byron De La Beckwith, an avowed white supremacist, was charged with the murder of Evers. Authorities connected the murder weapon with Beckwith’s fingerprints.
Beckwith claimed in court that his gun had been stolen. There were two hung juries.
Justice was finally served when Beckwith was convicted 31 years later, in 1994. That’s when key witnesses finally came forward, saying that Beckwith had bragged many times about killing Evers.
Some prosecutors, to their credit, never gave up.
The death of Evers, in June 1963, took place a little more than 100 years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, freeing slaves, in January 1863.
Many of those freed slaves joined the Union Army and fought during the Civil War.
Evers, who graduated from Alcorn State University in Mississippi, is honored with a statue positioned near the public library in Jackson, Mississippi.
A perspective about events in recent days
In the late 1960s, Moorhead State College (now Minnesota State University, Moorhead) made an effort to improve diversification through a program called Project Equality.
This drew Lewis Scott, a high school graduate from St. Paul, to Moorhead State College.
At that time a fraternity, Phi Sigma Epsilon, welcomed Scott and other African Americans into its ranks. I was a member of the fraternity as were others from Fergus Falls and throughout Otter Tail County.
Earlier this week I contacted Lewis in Atlanta, Georgia, and asked for his perspective about the events in recent days.
“Being a product of the civil rights era, I thought many of the issues we are witnessing were behind us,” said Lewis, a retired speech therapist. “I am deeply saddened by what is transpiring in the Twin Cities where I lived for 58 years of my life.”
He believes the civil unrest is a result of many issues in our country that need to be addressed.
Lewis said it is extremely satisfying to see that some individuals are beginning the process of healing and attempting to “bridge the great divide” by working together in their communities.
“We need long-term discussions and remedies,” he said. “All Americans must try to support each other during this most difficult and unprecedented time in our lives.”
Lewis says each of us, in these trying times, needs to look into our hearts, souls and minds.
Words from Pope Francis
On Wednesday Pope Francis addressed the unrest in the United States following the death of George Floyd.
“We cannot tolerate or turn a blind eye to racism and yet claim to defend the sacredness of every human life,” he said.
“At the same time, we need to recognize that violence is self-destructive and self-defeating. Nothing is gained by violence and much is lost.”
Tom Hintgen is a longtime Daily Journal columnist. His column appears Saturdays.
