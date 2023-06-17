What are you doing this Father’s Day weekend? I am just getting back from a weeklong camping trip with my daughter and her family at Custer State Park, in the Black Hills of South Dakota. Because I know myself, and that I can’t write when I am distracted with grandkids, camping, cooking, hiking, and so on, I decided this week was a great week to invite my brother-in-law to serve as a guest columnist. When Dr. Curtis Wilken, retired English professor, moved back to Minnesota. I asked him if he would ever consider being a guest columnist for A Backward Glance, he said he thought it would be fun. While his style is much different than mine, I’m confident you will enjoy reading a few of his memoires.



