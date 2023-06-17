What are you doing this Father’s Day weekend? I am just getting back from a weeklong camping trip with my daughter and her family at Custer State Park, in the Black Hills of South Dakota. Because I know myself, and that I can’t write when I am distracted with grandkids, camping, cooking, hiking, and so on, I decided this week was a great week to invite my brother-in-law to serve as a guest columnist. When Dr. Curtis Wilken, retired English professor, moved back to Minnesota. I asked him if he would ever consider being a guest columnist for A Backward Glance, he said he thought it would be fun. While his style is much different than mine, I’m confident you will enjoy reading a few of his memoires.
Do you remember when you first thought of your parents as friends rather than as just your parents? How did it feel for you to realize parents are people too? For me I think it was when I experienced my first heartbreak and mom came to me with understanding and encouragement. For Curtis, it happened when he went fishing with his father after a long day of wild ricing. For the record, I have gone “ricing” with his dad. The days are long and monotonous. Coming off the water, you feel tired but with a sense of accomplishment. Ricing together is intimate, just you and your partner, the canoe, the water and the rice. I guess it’s the same with fishing. Spending the quiet hours together, you are building relationships whether you realize it or not. So, here he is with no further ado, Dr. Curtis Wilken, as he shares a backward glance at going fishing with his father.
Fishing With Father
On my last visit home, the whole family was sitting around chatting as usual. I think the subject of the conversation was why none of us five kids got into any trouble. Whatever the reason, I said it was because of my father, "And we were more afraid of him than anything else in the world." As I thought about my comment, I realized that attitude began to change about twenty years ago. I was in the middle of my teenage years and was just old enough to work with him as an equal. Maybe it was that perceived equality that made a short fishing trip so memorable.
It was early in the ricing season, just before school was scheduled to start. Ricing, which means to harvest wild rice, is something my parents still do, as they have done for some forty years now. It’s not an easy way to make a living, but we did it. As with most occupations that won’t make you rich, we did what we could to save money. And so, after a day of ricing, we found a city park in Aitken where we could camp for free.
I don’t remember the name of the park, but it was right on the Mississippi River. I remember a description in “Huckleberry Finn” about how the water of the mighty Mississippi was a muddy brown down where the Missouri River intersects with it. Even hundreds of miles to the north, the water of the Mississippi was none too clean, at least on that day. Still, there are fish in the river, and with an evening to spend and no money to spend on it, fishing was the natural way to occupy our time. We had the canoe with us already, and the inclination to eat some fresh fish.
It was perfectly calm when we set out. That was a good thing, because we already had put more than six hours in the canoe and were tired from ricing. Mostly we just drifted with the slow current, casting toward any place that looked like there might be a fish waiting. Many of the details are fading now, but I remember that we each caught one fish. He caught the first one, a two and a half pound northern pike. It surprised me that I had so much fun watching him, and his was the pleasure of a man who has made his living working out in the wild. But there was disappointment for him because I had caught nothing. We continued to fish and were just about to return to our landing site when I cast out toward the middle of the river, and something struck my bright yellow crankbait. I fought it for a while and eventually landed a small-mouth bass. It was odd knowing that he was taking as much pleasure in my success as I had taken in his.
A few years ago, I watched the movie “A River Runs Through It.” At the end of one fishing scene, the narrator says of fishing with his father and his brother that they somehow knew that they would never experience such perfection again. I had no such foreboding on that evening, just an easy enjoyment of the moment.
