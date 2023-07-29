On July 28, Daily Journal Media celebrated its 150th anniversary at Spies Riverfront Park and it was awesome! The event started at 11:30 am and went until 1 p.m. We had live music by Blue Red Roses and the VFW was on hand grilling hot dogs with all the fixings. We had chips, water and pop from Service Food and ice cream from Uncle Eddies.
Of course we could not have held such a great event without the help of our sponsors. Our presenting sponsor was Tag Up, diamond sponsors are VFW and Lake Region Healthcare. Gold sponsors are AMP Insurance, Service Food Market, Uncle Eddies Ice Cream and Fergus Home & Hardware.
Around noon or so I welcomed those in attendance and acknowledged our sponsors. I then called on Fergus Falls Mayor, Ben Schierer, who did a great job acknowledging how important newspapers are to local governments etc. He also proclaimed Friday, July 28 as Daily Journal Media Day. The next speaker was Otter Tail County Historical Society executive director, Chris Schuelke, who gave a wonderful account of the history of the Daily Journal and its place in Otter Tail County history. We then heard from Fergus Falls Area Chamber of Commerce president, Lisa Workman, who was then followed up by Wick Communications CEO Francis Wick. Mr. Wick is the youngest of the third generation of the Wick family who owns the Daily Journal and he offered a message of appreciation for the community and surrounding area. Wick Communications held their annual board meeting in Fergus Falls and he spoke of how wonderful it is to have the meeting in such a beautiful community.
We then proceeded to have drawings for prizes and help ourselves to Uncle Eddies Ice Cream until 1 p.m., when the event ended and clean up began.
I have been to Spies Riverfront Park Pavilion a few times but never as a host to a celebration and I have to say it is one of the best places to hold an event. When the wind came up we simply closed three of the garage doors and poof, no more wind. How handy was that? The pavilion serves the community well and we are lucky to have it.
If you were able to attend the celebration I thank you and if you were not able to attend the event you can read all about it and even view a video that is being made that we will post to our website etc as soon as it’s completed.
