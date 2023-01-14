The Daily Journal is celebrating its 150th year anniversary this year and I am excited. Here is a quick history of the Journal. It was founded in 1873 by A. J. Underwood, whose family published the newspaper until the mid-1980’s when it was purchased by Thomson Newspapers. In December 1992 it was sold to Boone Newspapers Incorporated who operated it until July 2019 when it was purchased by Wick Communications. If you are not familiar with Wick Communications, we are a family-owned community media company with newspapers, websites, magazines and specialty publications in 11 states. The home office is in Sierra Vista, Arizona and Wick publishes newspapers in Arizona, Alaska, Colorado, Idaho, Louisiana, Montana, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Minnesota and Washington.



