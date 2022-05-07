On Apr. 22, Fergus Falls resident Ben Underwood, the great-great-grandson of Civil War veteran and Daily Journal co-founder A.J. Underwood, spoke by zoom to members of the Otter Tail County Historical Society.
The origins of the Daily Journal date back to 1885 when A.J. took a leading role in the merger of the Fergus Falls Weekly Journal and the Fergus Falls Daily Telegram.
A.J. was born in 1832 in New York. His family later moved to Ohio where A.J. worked as a printer. After his marriage he worked in the newspaper business while his wife, Nan, became a hat store entrepreneur.
The couple and their two children resided in the Twin Cities where, in 1861, A.J. enlisted in the Civil War at Fort Snelling. He was later wounded in action.
After the Civil War and having two more children, he met Fergus Falls developer George B. Wright at the state capitol in St. Paul. In the early 1870s, A.J. was a Minnesota state legislator representing the Medina area near the Twin Cities.
A.J. was persuaded to move to Fergus Falls. Wright and fellow Fergus Falls merchants backed him, who ordered a hand press for the new Fergus Falls Weekly Journal.
In 1872, Fergus Falls was officially incorporated as a city. A.J., in 1873 and heading a new newspaper, pledged to, in his words, “be fair to the interests of this community and welcome visitors to Fergus Falls.”
The newspaper was located on East Lincoln Avenue. The print office was situated on the first floor and living quarters were on the second floor.
In 1881 the newspaper moved to a new building on South Mill Street, across the street from the post office. Four years later A.J.’s Weekly Journal merged with the Daily Telegram, owned by Elmer Adams.
Adams left the merged newspaper operation in 1912 and entered the banking business, retaining some financial interest in the newspaper as a silent partner.
Newspaper ownership transferred from A.J. to his son, Benjamin, to A.J.’s grandson Robert and then to Charles, the father of current Fergus Falls resident Ben.
The Daily Journal moved to new offices on East Channing Avenue in 1972 and in 1985 Charles sold the business to Thomson Newspapers. On April 22, while speaking to members of the Otter Tail County Historical Society, Ben emphasized how difficult daily life was for Fergus Falls residents in the 1870s, when the city was incorporated.
“Housewives worked extremely hard in those days,” he said, “in light of no running water, no bathrooms and being dependent on horses.”
On the bright side, city developer Wright and other civic leaders succeeded. This was thanks to water power, having Fergus Falls as a railroad stop and available nearby land for wheat fields and dairy farms.
The population of Fergus Falls in 1880 was 1,635 and reached 6,072 at the turn of the century in 1900.
Villagers nine miles east of Fergus Falls had a deep respect for A.J. and honored him by selecting Underwood as the name of their town.
Will Robertson held the job of editor for the Daily Journal for 50 years, from 1912 to 1962. He was succeeded by Bob King. Jim Gray was newsroom editor from 1968 to 1980.
