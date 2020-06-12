T
he Daily Journal will officially be moving to our new location to the old public library located at 125 N. Union Ave., STE 301, right in beautiful downtown Fergus Falls.
Our phone number will remain the same and so will our commitment to cover the news of Fergus Falls like no one else can. The old library will be the fifth building the Journal has resided in since it was founded by A. J. Underwood in July 1873. The first location was on the 200 block of East Lincoln Avenue. The second Journal location was a frame structure on South Mill Street where it operated during the 1880s and early ‘90s.
In 1897 the structure was moved south to the adjoining lot and the new building constructed at 111 South Mill Street became the new home. A three-story addition came in 1950 along with extensive remodeling and the front received a facelift in 1957.
In the summer of 1971 construction started on the Journal building to be located at 914 E. Channing Ave. It was completed in the spring the following year and we started print operations here on March 20, 1972. This building has served as the home to the Journal until now. It is a nice building and is located in a high traffic area that more than serves our business needs.
So the obvious question is “why is the Journal moving?” That is a good and honest question and here is the answer: As many of you know Wick Communications (current owner of The Daily Journal) did not purchase the building that has served as the home to the Journal since 1972. The reason is because the building is 14,000 square feet and we use about 25% of it. That is because we no longer build newspaper pages the old fashioned way with border tape and film, etc. All pages are built digitally which requires a lot less manpower and now we print the paper in Detroit Lakes, at the Forum Communications print plant where our pages are sent digitally and we go pick up the printed edition. Because we don’t print onsite this again requires much less manpower. These days all we need is office space for a dozen employees or so and that is why the old library is a great place to be the next home of The Daily Journal.
The former owners of The Daily Journal (Boone Newspapers Inc.) still own the building and are wanting to sell it. And that is why there have been for-sale signs in front of the Journal for a few months now.
We plan to open for business at our new location on Monday, June 15 at 8 a.m. Please stop by and check it out when you can.
Ken Harty is the publisher of The Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
