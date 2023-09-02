For many people, Dairyland has been a part of us for most of our lives. What we took for granted, in purchasing a hamburger, malt, chicken dinner or other treats is the result of hard work and dedication, described in a book written by current Dairyland owner Pat Connelly.
His book, which chronicles the work and dedication of Pat, his wife, Jean, and others is titled, “If These Walls Could Talk.” The book begins with Bert Skogmo starting Dairyland back in 1955 on the north side of Fergus Falls.
The motto established by Skogmo still holds true today, “Keep it Simple. Keep it Fun. And, Most Importantly, Keep it Friendly.”
The book, although written by Pat, comes across from the perspective of Dairyland, the building. All of the owners, starting with Skogmo, gave it their best efforts. Included are Pat’s brother, Chuck, and the Balgaards, Rosquists, Nystroms, Wilhelms and Pat and Jean.
Over the years many teens who grew up in Fergus Falls followed the tradition of cruising in vehicles from Dairyland on the north side of town to A&W Root Beer on the south side of Fergus Falls. For many, in between, was a drive in the heart of downtown Fergus Falls.
Bert Skogmo gave customers the option of ordering from a window at Dairyland or having car hops take orders from parked vehicles. Later, it was easier for customers to dine inside or at the patio with a roof overhead in case of rain.
For others, it was fun to order by phone, pick up food and be on your way. For many of us, it was delightful ordering a quarter chicken dinner or half chicken dinner (known as Henny Penny chicken) along with French fries or potato salad and coleslaw.
In 1985 Dairyland celebrated its 30th anniversary with the “Back to the 50s Night.” Bud Nornes, radio station owner and future state legislator, spun vinyl records from the fifties and sixties. Classic cars were displayed, and a tradition was started.
Pat and Jean were always in tune with customer needs. They appreciated their employees who embraced changes and strived to improve efficiency of operations at Dairyland.
Pat and Jean adhered to the saying, “What is considered excellent today might be considered only average tomorrow.” They knew that their business was always evolving.
An important factor for Pat and Jean was finding more balance in their lives. Included was restructuring the number of service hours and scaling back the closing to 9 p.m.
All of the owners and employees, starting with Bert Skogmo and continuing to this day with Pat and Jean, have appreciated kindness, love and support from customers. All the while with a theme of “Keep it Simple. Keep it Fun. And, Most Importantly, Keep it Friendly.”
(Online book ordering is available at dairyland.squarespace.com with books also available at Lundeens and the Otter Tail County Historical Society (county museum).
Teddy Roosevelt’s spirit always is with us
Take a visit to Theodore Roosevelt National Park, near Medora in western North Dakota, and you will find that the spirit of Teddy Roosevelt is always with you.
We enjoyed the beauty of Theodore Roosevelt National Park on Aug. 26 and the Medora Musical on Aug. 27. The future president was a cattle rancher in this area, what was then Dakota Territory, from 1883 to 1887.
Roosevelt arrived by train in the Badlands of Dakota Territory on Sept. 8, 1883. He arrived from the East Coast one month prior to his 25th birthday. North Dakota became a state in 1889.
The future president fell in love with the badlands west of Bismarck, near Medora and in the Little Missouri River Valley. He invested in two ranches, the Maltese Cross 7 miles south of the Northern Pacific railroad tracks, and the Elkhorn, 35 miles to the north.