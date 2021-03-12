Daylight saving time (DST) begins this weekend so don’t forgot to set your clock one hour ahead on Saturday evening before you go to bed or you might miss church.
In the past, I would get confused as to either move the clock forward one hour or back one hour. However, there is a simple saying that helped me to always get it right. In the spring we spring ahead one hour and in the fall we fall back one hour. Sounds easy enough, right? Until you start thinking its spring back and fall ahead in which case just refer to your cellphone that will automatically make the switch.
Some people love DST and even more hate it. According to verywellhealth.com 63% of Americans hate DST. Why is that? Is it because they don’t like coming to work in the dark when the time switches in March? Is it because they don’t like the extra hour of daylight time in the evenings? These are just a couple of possible reasons and there are many more to consider like sleeping habits, medication times etc.
Overall I think that what this data is really suggesting is that there are enough people who hate it to abolish it. Think about it, if this was put before the voters to either keep it or abolish it, it would be gone. And then we would be just like Arizona, the only state in the nation that does not participate with DST. Arizona makes it look easy, but they are out west where there is plenty of sunshine and not much farmland. They also do not have to endure long cold winters which I think is one of my reasons for loving DST. The winters here are long and having an extra hour of daylight in the summer evenings is a real plus.
Like most people I am at work from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Friday so the only time during the week I can really enjoy the outdoors is in the evenings and that extra hour is really nice. Maybe instead of abolishing DST or switching back and forth between standard time and DST we could just keep DST year-around.
Ken Harty is the publisher of the Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
