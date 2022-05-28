What is a deadline? What kind of deadlines do you face in your life?
When you really take a minute to think about it, life is one big deadline.
We set goals, do what it takes to reach those goals and place a timeline on how soon we want to accomplish those goals.
Sometimes a certain age may be a deadline.
One might say, “I want to be a millionaire by the time I’m 50”, or “I want to retire when I am 60 with a nice boat or lake home”.
Whether we realize it or not, everyday is a deadline of sorts. We have to be at our work or place of business by a certain time. We have to finish a project or turn in paperwork by a certain time or day.
Sometimes people wait until the last minute to get things done, while others finish days ahead, with time to spare. Which one of those are you?
Deadlines make some people nervous, while others are challenged by them. Some others simply let the deadline fly by and prepare to face the consequences.
Even with the best of intentions, the best among us fall short. While most have heard the saying “To err is human”, most have not heard the full saying which actually says, ““To err is human; to forgive, divine”, taken from “An Essay on Criticism”, one of the first major poems written by the English writer Alexander Pope which was published in 1711.
Can we forgive others for their errors? Are we obligated to judge them for not measuring up in their quest for greatness?
If you believe you are great with no errors or faults, you fit the definition of a narcissist. No one will judge another person more than a narcissist.
A lot of people, though, become their own narcissist. Believing they will never measure up and achieve their goals or dreams.
According to merriam-webster.com, in the 1860s, a ‘dead line’ was a line within or around a prison. Prisoners would be shot for crossing the ‘dead line’. The sense of deadline that is most commonly found today (“a date or time before which something must be done”) did not begin to see use until the early 20th century.
The best thing I believe, is to be thankful, alive and healthy to meet the deadline and to have one more chance and one more day to achieve what we really want in life.
Roman philosopher Seneca said, “Luck is what happens when preparation meets opportunity”.
