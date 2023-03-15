Bleary eyed I awoke — the morning after. You know the kind of morning I speak of — the one where something went horribly wrong the night before and the sickening waves within try to make sense of it. The eerie silence hung heavy as I made my way down stairs. The sky was overcast and the frigid air outside seemed to permeate within.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?